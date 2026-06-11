Browns Keep Important Safety As Ronnie Hickman Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender

The Cleveland Browns have made it clear they want to bring back as much of the fire their defense brought last season into the upcoming season this fall.

Even though a key piece of their defensive unit was traded, that being Myles Garrett, they still added to their arsenal to give new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg his best roster possible to work with.

A few key free agent acquisitions go a long way in building a roster, but retaining previous pieces makes an even bigger difference. That’s where the news of safety Ronnie Hickman signing his restricted free agent tender.

Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot broke the news Thursday morning of Hickman’s decision to return for another year.

#Browns safety Ronnie Hickman has signed his restricted free agent tender. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 11, 2026

What Hickman’s return means for the Browns secondary

This is more important for the Browns than some may realize. Hickman has played well for Cleveland in his three seasons with the team and has carved out a starting role alongside standout Grant Delpit.

Hickman was drafted out of Ohio State back in 2023 and soared his way up the depth chart in no time, making his presence felt early.

He went from appearing in 10 total games his rookie year to 14 the next, finally playing in all 17 games for the Browns this past season. Hickman racked up 103 total tackles (51 solo, 52 assisted), with two interceptions and seven pass deflections.

With his return to the Browns, their secondary is now set to feature himself and Delpit, which is already a formidable duo. They also added college standout Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to the team through the NFL Draft this year.

Not only will Hickman be able to ensure their secondary is as close to perfect as it can get, but he’ll also be able to lend a hand in the development of McNeil-Warren, who’s received high praise for his play style.

Hickman excels in coverage, which allows Delpit to roam a bit more and give offenses real trouble game planning for the back half of the defense.

It’s a real luxury having such a young group of defensive backs on the roster, especially with the way the Browns have been able to soft rebuild each offseason by adding by subtraction. Not much work has had to be done with their safeties other than adding talent over the years.

With Hickman, Delpit, and McNeil-Warren all set to have their roles with the defense, defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg truly has it made with his defense.