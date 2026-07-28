Ranking Every Browns Uniform in Franchise History From Worst to Best

It’s been just over 80 years since the founding of the Cleveland Browns, and even though the combination of seal brown, orange and white picked by Paul Brown was directly inspired by Bowling Green, the Browns made those colors their own, sporting one of the NFL’s most recognizable and least changed looks over the years.

Nonetheless, not all iterations of the uniform have been great -- there have been some significant missteps along the way.

Here are all uniform combinations worn in franchise history, ranked from the absolutely worst to the very best:

The 1984 debacle

These unis were so bad, they only lasted one year. First off, there was that brown jersey with orange numbers in white outline that lasted one preseason game -- that’s it. The response was so negative they were never used again. For the regular season, Cleveland wore a white jersey with brown numbers in orange outline that had stripes on the sleeves. Ironically, those stripes (orange-brown-orange) were inverted in relation to the stripes (brown-orange-brown) on the white pants used that year. The regular season brown jersey featured white numbers with orange outline.

This was also the first time the Browns wore stripless socks, a feature that wouldn’t reappear until 2002.

The 2015 redesign

Remember on Game of Thrones when Tywin Lannister tells Joffrey: "Any man who must say, 'I am the king,' is no true king”? That’s what I think about when seeing the huge Browns signage on the pants, and the enormous Cleveland signage on the jerseys.

A legendary franchise with an iconic classic look shouldn’t have to be reminding anyone who they are, even if it’s been a while since they’ve had success. In conjunction with the drop-shadow effect -- a wink to the team’s original 1946 jerseys -- they made one of the cleanest looks in the NFL look unnecessarily busy.

The Browns introduced 10 different combinations this year, including orange jerseys that hadn’t been worn in over a decade. The only positive part of this redesign was the adoption of a brighter shade of orange for the helmets on a matte finish, which really stood out with the newly introduced brown facemasks.

The team got rid of this look after the 2019 campaign, although the matte finish on the helmets lasted until 2023.

The 1946 originals

The Browns’ very first uniforms consisted of white leather helmets, brown and white jerseys, white pants with thin orange and brown stripes, and striped socks. This year, Cleveland was the first pro football team to adopt a shadowbox effect on their jersey’s numbers, a feature that would later reappear for the 2002 and 2003 orange jerseys. It lasted just one season, as the team adopted a cleaner look in ‘47. Among the brown jerseys, the team used orange numbers and white numbers variations. The seldom used orange numbers on brown jerseys made the ill-advised comeback in ‘84, and once again with the 2015 redesign.

The silver pants

For a couple of games in 1950, the Browns wore silver pants with their brown jerseys and orange helmets, a look that sounds extremely out of place within Cleveland lore. These included a thin brown line flanked by thin orange lines down the sides.

The orange jerseys

Cleveland debuted orange jerseys with white numbers over white pants back in 1953. That combination reappeared with the aforementioned shadow-box effect for the 2002-2004 seasons, and once again after the 2015 redesign for a couple of years. That’s it, six total seasons out of 77 played. The reason? They’re just not that good.

Only once, in Week 14 of the 2015 season against the Niners, were they used with brown pants. Every other time, they’ve been matched to white pants.

Oct 20, 2002; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Tim Couch (2) at the line of scrimmage against the Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns beat the Texans 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The exception

I know I’m gonna catch some flak here, but the 1954-1955 orange jerseys with brown numbers, no outlines, used for four exhibition games over those two years, aren't terrible. They featured a brown-white-brown-white-brown stripe pattern on the sleeves, and were paired with white pants, striped socks and the traditional orange helmet.

It’s unlikely these ever show up again in the future, because of how hard it might be to make out the numbers from a distance, but they remain an exceptional oddity in the orange jersey realm.

The all-whites

Now we’re getting to the really good stuff. The Browns ‘47 white helmet, white jersey and white pants look -- in use until 1951 -- is one of the cleanest in franchise history. It made a comeback for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, albeit with the jersey numbers carrying the shadowbox effect, along with nice-looking brown facemasks.

⚪ all white under the Thursday Night lights ⚪ pic.twitter.com/MLqTghOW0W — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2023

A 2025 pairing of the white jersey with a white helmet mercifully lost the shadowbox effect, but also the white pants, making it less impressive. These are the only years the team has ever worn white helmets.

The orange pants

From 1976 to 1983, the team used orange pants exclusively, a look they tried out for the first time during the ‘75 regular season. They came back for the 2003 and 2004 seasons, and then again with the 2015 redesign and haven’t left since, with the exception of the infamous 0-16 2017 season.

They are fondly remembered as part of the Brian Sipe/Kardiac Kids look, along with the traditional brown and white jerseys.

Nov 26, 1978; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cleveland Browns quarterback (17) Brian Sipe in the huddle against the Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Stadium. The Browns defeated the Rams 30-19. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Alpha Dawg

Despite the fact that the brown jersey over brown pants was mocked as a “tutsi roll” look when it debuted back in 2013 -- along with classic white numbers and brown no-stripe socks -- it truly doesn’t look bad in retrospect.

Not only that, but this eventually morphed into the sleek Alpha Dawg look that saw the team wear, for the first time in franchise history, a brown helmet last year.

The team first introduced brown on brown with orange numbers in 2015, and the color rush edition of 2018 was a welcome sight, as it didn’t carry the huge Cleveland signage on the jerseys, nor the Browns signage on the pants. Instead, it just had a nice subtle Browns mention in the front of the jersey, and twin orange stripes running down the legs of the pants. That feature, along with the three orange stripes on the sleeves of the jersey, were lost for the 2020 edition of the combo, which also saw solid brown socks.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) brings down Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) for a loss during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2025 Alpha Dawg version incorporates twin orange stripes on the brown matte helmet, and has seen game action only three times in club history.

The unbeatable classics

The Browns began using orange helmets back in 1950, and did so exclusively from 1952 to 2022, even avoiding one attempt to place a logo on it in 1965. Throughout this time, the team has cycled from gray facemasks to white to brown.

In ‘52, a thick white stripe made its debut on the orange shell, later modified to include two thinner brown outlines in 1960. This design has remained basically unchanged with few exceptions, like the carbon-fiber texture look of the 2015-2019 era stripes on the matte/satin finish.

The classic brown jersey over white pants, topped with the orange helmet and grey facemask has to be considered one of the boldest, yet effective looks in NFL history. It just works. The white jersey on white pants under the orange helmet is equally pleasant.

Brown pants for the white jersey were introduced originally in 2008, but that look hasn’t been used since 2023. It just seems to lack the legendary status of white pants.

The absolute winner

Nothing says hard-nose football like numbers on the helmets, and this is the Browns best look. They were used for the first time from 1957 to 1960, a period that saw Jim Brown win his first two MVP awards.

The brown numerals on the orange helmets made a comeback from 2006 to 2008, and again for three contests in the 2021 season, coupled with a patch depicting 1946, year of the first pro season for the franchise. During this campaign, they were coupled with all-white setups and shadowbox numbers on the jerseys reminiscent of the club’s first uniforms.

Cleveland should absolutely try to bring back numbers on the helmets for select games, especially over a classic brown jersey and white pants combo.