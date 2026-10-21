Browns’ Latest Injury Update Raises Concerns Ahead of Titans Matchup

The Cleveland Browns are missing several notable players from practice ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Camryn Justice of News 5 reported on six total players expected to be out for Wednesday practice:

#Browns players not expected to practice today due to injury:



Kalia Davis (quad)

Grant Delpit (concussion, shoulder)

Mike Hall Jr. (ankle)

Elgton Jenkins (knee)

Teven Jenkins (back)

Carson Schwesinger (ankle) — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 21, 2026

Delpit Down

Grant Delpit is one of the Browns' key defensive players and was injured after being accidentally struck by teammate Derek Barnett during a tackle attempt on Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Delpit is listed as having a shoulder injury as well as a concussion.

Grant Delpit Took A Hard Hit To The Head As He Was Going In For The Tackle.



This Definitely Does Not Look Good. Hope He’s All Good.



Scary Moment. 😬 pic.twitter.com/u3VMCaBu40 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 18, 2026

Delpit is the most uncertain name on the Browns' injury report, as he sustained the concussion during Sunday's matchup against Baltimore. The NFL's concussion protocol can be difficult to navigate, and his absence from Wednesday's practice raises questions about his availability this Sunday.

Delpit would be a big miss for the Browns, with one interception, one sack, and 25 combined tackles this year. Luckily for the Browns, they added depth at safety in the draft, and rookie Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has started to emerge in recent weeks, with 24 tackles and just two receptions allowed this season. The Browns have some insurance at the position while Delpit works toward a return.

Schwesinger Sidelined Again

Carson Schwesinger has been a defensive star for the Browns this season. Unfortunately, Schwesinger has been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks. The injury kept him out of practice most of last week ahead of the Ravens matchup, and he was limited in Friday's final practice.

With Schwesinger missing Wednesday's practice, the Browns appear to be taking a similar approach this week. However, if his performance against the Ravens is any indication, Schwesinger should be available against the Titans.

Jenkins Managing Knee Injury

Elgton Jenkins has anchored the Browns' offensive line at center this season and has been a bright spot for the position group. Jenkins was listed with a knee injury ahead of Wednesday's practice after playing every offensive snap against the Ravens in Week 6.

While his absence is worth monitoring, Jenkins' ability to play through last week's matchup is encouraging. For now, the Browns will hope the injury remains a practice concern rather than one that affects his availability on Sunday.

Slowly but surely

The Browns' injury report remains long, but it shows some encouraging signs compared to last week's report ahead of the Ravens matchup. Mason Graham and Quinshon Judkins, who both missed the Ravens game, returned to practice, with signs pointing to both potentially returning to action against the Titans.

#Browns DT Mason Graham continued practicing today as he aims to return this week from the MCL sprain and ankle sprain he sustained in Week 4. pic.twitter.com/fSpap4sJZ2 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 21, 2026

While Delpit's status is concerning, the team has some depth at safety to help offset a potential absence. Meanwhile, Schwesinger and Jenkins have shown they can play through injuries, giving Cleveland reason to be optimistic heading into Sunday's matchup.