Deion Sanders’ trip to Cleveland to support his son, Shedeur Sanders, generated plenty of attention last week, but one part of the visit happened away from the practice fields.

During an appearance with Nick Pedone on BIGPLAY Cleveland LIVE on the BIGPLAY Sports Network, Browns legend Hanford Dixon revealed that Sanders personally called him while he was in town, expressing his appreciation for the impact Dixon and fellow Browns great Frank Minnifield had on his own career.

“I got a call from Deion,” Dixon said. “He just called me and said he was in town. And he wanted to reach out to me and just say what I meant to his career, how he watched the way Frank and I played bump-and-run.”

Dixon said the conversation was brief but meaningful.

“Next time he comes in town, I said, ‘Hey man, just give me a call. We’ll get together.’”

The exchange highlighted the respect Sanders still has for one of the NFL’s premier cornerback tandems of the 1980s. Dixon and Minnifield helped define Cleveland’s defense with their aggressive bump-and-run coverage, a style Sanders has often credited as influencing his own game.

While Sanders’ primary reason for traveling to Northeast Ohio was to watch Shedeur compete in Browns training camp, Dixon came away impressed that the Colorado head coach made time for a personal phone call despite preparing the Buffaloes for the upcoming college football season.

“He’s got to be busy right now trying to get his Colorado team ready for the season,” Dixon said. “But he has done a really good job raising that kid.”

Dixon said it was great to hear the pride in Sanders’ voice as they talked about Shedeur’s opportunity in Cleveland.

“You could tell just listening to it in his voice how proud he is of him,” Dixon said. “Obviously, for him to take the time to come down here and watch him shows how much he appreciates him.”

The former Browns standout also came to Shedeur’s defense, encouraging fans to be patient with the young quarterback as he begins his NFL career.

“A lot of people have some gripes with Shedeur,” Dixon said. “Let’s leave him alone. The kid is still a young kid. He’s accepted Cleveland as his home. Deion is really, really proud of him, and he should be.”

Although Dixon declined to share additional details from his conversation with Coach Prime, he acknowledged there was plenty more that could have been discussed.

When co-host Chris Fedor jokingly tried to pry for more information, Dixon laughed and held his ground.

“You almost got me,” Dixon said with a smile. “I’m not going to get into the conversation. Not yet.”

The moment offered another glimpse into the mutual respect shared by two generations of elite defensive backs. And for Browns fans, it was another reminder that Shedeur Sanders’ arrival has created connections reaching far beyond the quarterback competition.