NFL Executives Slam Shedeur Sanders in Latest Quarterback Poll

Shedeur Sanders is focusing on being the best quarterback that he can be during his second NFL training camp, competing against Deshaun Watson to be named the starter for the Cleveland Browns.

But a few rival defensive coordinators and executives don’t view Sanders that way.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando released his annual quarterback tiers. Sanders was ranked No. 35. Watson was ranked No. 31.

In Sando’s poll, a dozen voters put Sanders in Tier 5, the lowest possible option for quarterbacks.

“I’d sleep like a baby if I got to play him every week,” a defensive coordinator told Sando.

Rival defensive coordinator slams Shedeur

“He’s inaccurate at all three levels,” an executive told Sando. “I can’t tell if he’s going to get better, but there’s a huge gap between him and competent quarterback play.”

A different defensive coordinator offered more specifics on why the league views Sanders this way.

“He’s not an on-time player, can’t really read through the coverages, is a little bit heavy-footed,” he said. “He is thicker and harder to tackle than expected, but you shouldn’t lose him.”

Of course, these on the record yet anonymous remarks are just the latest takedown attempt of Sanders, a quarterback that has faced NFL-sized criticism before he was even drafted into the league.

Why Browns are still excited about Sanders

Last year, Sanders was dead last in EPA per pass, behind J.J. McCarthy and Cam Ward. But new Browns head coach Todd Monken is excited to coach Sanders and Watson, and has seen growth from the 24-year-old in their short time together.

“He’s still a young player,” Monken said on Tuesday. “We’d like it to happen now. We all would. But, I’ve been highly impressed over the last four months that I’ve been around him how far he’s come as a player, and he’s only going to continue to get better.”

Then, the 60-year-old head coach acknowledged that there’s a lot for Sanders to take in as the team is installing a new offense. He was able to get through spring practices, then left for six weeks, and now they have to pick up that installation again in a new practice system.

“I think you’ll continue to see his operation and mechanics improve,” Monken said. “I think that’s the biggest part right now is getting in and out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, eliminating that anxiety – his anxiety and my anxiety.”

Sanders will likely see some preseason action with the Browns again this season. Last year, he made seven starts with the team at the end of the season behind a decimated offensive line. He took over 20 sacks and threw seven touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions.

But Sanders won his final two starts and showed some promising flashes along the way. Watson has struggled in training camp, so the 24-year-old has a real chance to run with this opportunity and prove the doubters wrong.