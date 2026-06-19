Browns May Already Be Regretting Tight End Jake Stoll Signing

The Cleveland Browns should be excited about the way the tight end position is shaping up for the 2026 regular season.

After all, the position group is being led by second-year pro Harold Fannin Jr., a legitimate Pro Bowl snub last year who led the team in catches, yards and touchdown grabs after being picked up as a third-rounder out of Bowling Green.

After fan favorite David Njoku departed via free agency, the team restocked at the position by re-signing Blake Whiteheart, adding free agent Jack Stoll, and drafting another pair of tight ends in Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan.

After the voluntary portion of the offseason and mandatory minicamp, however, Stoll’s grip on a roster spot looks like anything but guaranteed.

While the Browns did not invest much in bringing in Stoll -- just a one-year deal for basically the veteran minimum -- it did look like a nice deal after Njoku left. As a blocking specialist at the tight end position, Stoll made sense as a complementary piece for the offense.

However, the landscape changed dramatically for Stoll afterwards. Less than two weeks after his deal was announced, the team re-signed free agent Whiteheart, who could have been originally retained with an exclusive rights free agent tender.

Then, came the 2026 NFL Draft, and with it the selections of Royer in the fifth round and Ryan in the seventh round.

And that’s not even counting Brenden Bates, an exclusive rights free agent the Browns did tender back in mid-March.

Even for a team that loves multiple tight end sets, six tight ends seem too many, especially for a club that will likely roll out more three- and four-wide receiver sets this upcoming season.

What’s the Browns’ depth chart looking like at tight end?

Fannin is the undisputed starter, and all other spots are up for grabs behind him.

Royer also projects as a pass-catching tight end, primarily, after breaking Travis Kelce’s single season record for receptions by a tight end at Cincinnati in 2024. His draft status doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot, but it does help a bit. Cleveland is counting on him to take over Njoku’s role, alongside Fannin.

Ryan looks like a more versatile piece, and could be asked to line up at different positions, including fullback on occasion.

“So when I saw I was coming here and be a part of what they do, I think it's going to be a really good opportunity for me and I feel like I fit really well into [head coach Todd Monken’s] system and how he uses the fullback and tight ends. So it's really good," said Ryan back in May during rookie minicamp.

Really appreciated this one-handed snag from #Browns rookie TE Carsen Ryan in 11-on-11s. pic.twitter.com/KDyoZ7rzE5 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 20, 2026

That could leave Stoll to battle it out with Whiteheart for one blocking tight end spot.

Having Stoll on the roster afforded the Browns some leeway going into the draft without knowing for sure how they would invest their picks, but adding three tight ends -- including one that already played for the Browns -- after signing him doesn't bode well for the Nebraska product.

While it's not likely a huge regret, Cleveland may end up not needing Stoll at all.