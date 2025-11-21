Shedeur Sanders' first career start has massive implications for Browns' future
Shedeur Sanders is set to make his first start of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Vegas. Although this is his first start, unfortunately it won’t be his NFL debut.
Sanders made his debut last Sunday with an underwhelming performance, only completing four out of his sixteen passes. He also threw an interception, but that doesn’t tell the full story or give the context of the situation.
Sanders was thrown into the game at halftime with zero first-team reps the entire season under his belt. That’s difficult for a quarterback to be able to do. Sanders hasn’t been able to build any chemistry with the starters.
Pass catchers haven’t had the time to pick up on his tendencies. Former backup quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Luke McCown came to Shedeur’s aid and put an emphasis on how difficult it is to come into the game and be productive as a backup.
Now, Sanders is getting an entire week of practice as the starter, receiving all of the first-team reps with an offensive game plan designed around his skill set. An opportunity Sanders has been waiting for all season.
Considering where his draft position was, he’s getting an opportunity a lot of fifth-round quarterback picks don’t ever receive. A chance to start a game in their rookie season.
Kevin Stefanski had mentioned that when Gabriel is healthy, he will likely once again take over as the starter moving forward. If Sanders performs, he can apply pressure to Stefanski to potentially rethink his decision.
If Sanders plays well, what would that mean for Stefanski?
He decided to keep Sanders on the bench this deep into the season. He’s already on the hot seat and it’s the second season in a row he had to give up play-calling duties to his offensive coordinator. If he has the wrong judgment on Sanders, it could be the last straw before he’s out the door.
With so much uncertainty in the offense, it’s going to be tough for the team to come out and still play with confidence, but the plus is that Cleveland has one of the best defenses in the league and the best defensive player in Myles Garrett.
So, as long as Sanders and the rest of the offense don’t make any critical mistakes, they are going to be in the game.
The future of the Cleveland Browns can completely change course this Sunday. It’s only a matter of time.