What Kevin Stefanski said about Shedeur Sanders ahead of first Browns start
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is fresh off of his first NFL action, but he could see more when the team plays the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.
With Dillon Gabriel still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Sanders could start against the Raiders in their next game. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is hopeful Sanders will continue to grow into the opportunity.
"I think it’s all positive. You’re constantly learning as a young football player, constantly learning as a quarterback through all reps. You know, we talk so much about mental reps and those types of things, how important they are. So, all those physical reps, I think, add up and will only improve as he continues to get turns," Stefanski said of Sanders.
Sanders could make first NFL start for Browns
Sanders would be the third different quarterback to start a game for the Browns this season if Gabriel is unable to go. He proved against the Baltimore Ravens that he still has work to do, but he should get more reps in practice that will go a long way when playing the Raiders.
"I think it’s important that you do what you think is right for a football team," Stefanski said.
"The development of our players is constant. It doesn’t happen just in one drill or in one practice or one meeting. So, we trust our guys, we trust our backup players to be ready to go. And Shedeur is ready to go. Obviously, I know he wants to play better, I want to coach better, all those types of things, but that just comes, that’ll come through work. That’s where it will come.”
Sanders admittedly did not get many first-team reps while he was a backup to Joe Flacco and Gabriel, but that should change going into the preparation against the Raiders. Stefanski likes what Sanders has been able to do and thinks he will only improve.
"Shedeur is putting in great work. You know, on the field, in the meeting room, he will be better with reps that he’s getting. Like any player would better. But we trust him and he’s somebody that’s continued to put in the work and will continue to do so," Stefanski said.
Sanders and the Browns are back in action against the Raiders on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.