Browns QB Shedeur Sanders provides offseason plans after rookie season concludes

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2025 NFL season with back-to-back wins.

They took down the Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-6, and then the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-18, just a day ago to secure a five-win campaign. Through the last few weeks of the season, the Browns turned to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to lead the team. While he had some ups, he also had some downs.

He finished his first year in the league with eight games played, tossing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a 56.6% completion mark with a QBR average of 18.8. While his numbers don't tell the full story, it was an interesting year to say the least. Heading into the offseason, Sanders spoke to the press and gave light on what his plans are moving forward, highlighting some much-needed time with family.

"Of course, first and foremost, I gotta go see Shiloh [his brother]," Sanders said. "Go hang out with him for a bit. I heard he got some Christmas gifts for me. So I'll go see about that probably tomorrow or something.

"Then, after that, really just be with the family... then get back to work. And connect with the guys [his teammates] earlier... just overall getting better. Looking at everything that happened this year will transpire. And going into next year with a fresh mind."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders hands the ball off to running back Raheim Sanders. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders reflects after first season with Browns

There were moments throughout the season that Sanders looked incredible, escaping pressure, rolling out and delivering an impressive ball into coverage perfectly into the arms of a receiver. But there's also been times where he's dropped back, ran in circles and been sacked, or chucked up a ball into no man's land for an interception.

However, that's what happens at times when you have a young, inexperienced quarterback who was thrown to the wolves in the middle of the season.

His best game came back on Dec. 7, 2025, when the Browns played host to the Tennessee Titans, whom they fell to 31-29. Although it was a loss, Sanders looked excellent, throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for one score. He came just a two-point conversion short of pushing the game into overtime.

With a full offseason to work and get better, he will have the opportunity to bounce back in the 2026 campaign. He's obviously got the talent and mindset to lead this team, but he just had to polish it up.

"A lot of people want to see me fail and it ain't gonna happen," Sanders said.

The Browns' front office will continue to work this offseason to see if there are other options in the quarterback market for the team, through both the free agency and draft processes. With the firing of head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday, Jan. 5, there's a really good chance that Sanders finds himself back in a competition for the starting job in offseason camp.