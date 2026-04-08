Three Mistakes Cleveland Browns Can’t Make in Upcoming NFL Draft

Every Browns fan knows that the NFL draft hasn’t been kind to Cleveland since 1999. With two coveted picks in the first round this season, it’s essential for the Browns to steer clear of making significant mistakes. They can’t afford to miss on any of their first-round selections or even the Day 2 picks this year. Here are three missteps that Cleveland needs to avoid during the draft.

Reaching for an offensive tackle

It's well known that the Browns have urgent needs at left tackle and wide receiver as they head into the draft. Cleveland currently has the No. 6 and No. 24 picks in the first round, with the sixth pick likely being the spot where it targets a left tackle.

The main concern is that this year's tackle class isn't particularly strong at the top, and if the Browns decide to select one at No. 6, they might be reaching. Spencer Fano from Utah and Francis Mauigoa from Miami are expected to be the first two tackles off the board. Still, they both played right tackle in college, except Fano, who started one season at left tackle two years ago but played most of his college career at right tackle.

If the Browns settle for a tackle and miss out on a top-tier player at another position, it could come back to haunt them for many years to come.

Moving a right tackle to the left side

As we continue discussing the tackle position, Cleveland needs to carefully weigh the pros and cons of shifting a right tackle to the left side. If the Browns decide to draft either Fano or Mauigo, they will likely need to move them to left tackle, which could turn out to be a mistake.

There are some concerns right now that Fano and Mauigo are better suited to guard positions than to tackle at the next level. If the Browns consider moving one of them to left tackle, it could turn out to be a mistake.

The Browns attempted to move their 2020 first-round pick, Jedrick Wills Jr., from right tackle — where he excelled at Alabama — to left tackle. Despite playing in Cleveland for five years, he never fully developed into that position and is one of the reasons why the Browns are on the lookout for another left tackle this offseason.

Cleveland can't afford to repeat the same mistake it made with Wills regarding one of these young rookie offensive linemen.

Missing out on a star player

Just because the Browns have glaring needs at left tackle and wide receiver doesn’t mean they shouldn’t consider selecting a player at a different position with the No. 6 pick.

The Browns won only five games last season due to a lack of talent. If they can draft a safety like Caleb Downs from Ohio State, who has the potential to be a Pro Bowler for the next decade, they should seriously consider going for it.

Cleveland still has another eight picks in the draft following the No. 6 spot, giving it a chance to address various needs. However, it must secure top talent at pick No. 6 to ensure a successful haul.