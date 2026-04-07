Cleveland Browns Could Decide To Move Right Tackle Draft Prospects to Blindside

The Cleveland Browns are in a prime position in this year's NFL Draft to select one of the top-prospected offensive tackles to help solidify their line heading into this season.

With first-round selections at both No. 6 overall and No. 24, one of those picks can be expected to be spent on an offensive lineman; the speculation remains who that will be, and at which pick.

The Browns have glaring needs at a few positions, but with a few offseason additions on their offensive line—including the acquisition of right tackle Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans—could they draft a primary right tackle and move him to the left side?

The bright side of this equation is that with so many promising linemen set to be taken in the first round, Cleveland has a few routes they could take that could pay off in the long run.

Here are a few scenarios in which the Browns could move a right tackle to the blindside, and why it makes sense.

Right Tackle Offensive Lineman

Spencer Fano

For Cleveland, drafting Fano makes a lot of sense mainly due to his production at Utah and his potential positional versatility. Fano, 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds, was dominant with the Utes, only allowing three sacks in three seasons—which is promising in and of itself.

Having Fano’s agility could directly translate to Cleveland's ability to move him over to the left side of the offensive line to protect either quarterback Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders in 2026.

Fano started his college career as a left tackle before moving to the right side and has voiced his willingness to play wherever he’s needed in the NFL, including left tackle.

Even with shorter arm length, his notable hand usage and awareness off the edge would be needed on the blindside and could attempt to mirror a transition similar to Detroit’s Penei Sewell, a current NFL All-Pro left tackle.

Blake Miller

Another tackle prospect that could make sense in this scenario is a Northeast Ohio native, Clemson’s Blake Miller, who was a four-year starter logging 3,778 snaps at right tackle.

Miller’s experience labels him as battle-tested, and his freakish athleticism also slots him as a potential plug-and-play tackle that could benefit from sliding over to left tackle.

His arm length is more of an NFL average while also possessing known quick feet and agility that helped power Clemson’s offense over the years. Over his four years of starting experience, Miller only allowed eight total sacks/pressures, mainly due to his blitz recognition.

A big aspect of drafting Miller is that he does have left tackle experience with 101 logged snaps. His speed and fluidity—while showcasing aggressive hands—would be sought after for their blindside, and his 5.04 40-yard dash further details his quickness that many scouts look for in day-one left tackles.

Francis Mauigoa

The current expectation is that Mauigoa could be the first offensive lineman off the board in the draft and could be taken before Cleveland’s No. 6 overall pick. If he were to fall that far, the Browns would be foolish to pass on him.

Mauigoa logged 13 starts at right tackle in 2025 and only allowed two sacks and 15 pressures on 557 pass-block snaps, which can be attributed to his NFL-ready size at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds. For a tackle that big, he possesses nimble agility and elite grounding to keep him on his feet when facing the pass rush.

Each of these traits would no doubt translate well to the left side, even with his shorter measured arm length. Many aspects of his game speak to why he’s such a highly ranked prospect, considering his immense impact in both the run and passing game.

The Browns would be lucky if they can draft him with their first pick, but if not, they’ll have a few other prospects that could potentially slide to the left side to complete their offensive line.