Two veteran quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns could consider in 2026
The Cleveland Browns are currently in the middle of what many would call "a mid-life crisis."
However, this is a professional football team, not a person questioning their life choices.
The Browns find themselves stuck between two eras: too talented in certain areas to rebuild, yet too unstable to truly contend for a Super Bowl. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has shown little to no confidence while under center, while counterpart Shedeur Sanders still has not seen the turf on a Sunday yet.
When the offseason arrives, Cleveland will have to take a look at themselves and address the position. Each year, every NFL team makes changes, but one thing consistent across the board is bringing in a battle-tested veteran.
Fortunately, there are many options available in free agency when looking ahead to the 2026 offseason.
Two players Cleveland's front office should consider signing are proven veterans like Marcus Mariota or Jimmy Garoppolo. At this point in their careers, both are understanding of their roles and what the future holds for them.
They won't negatively impact any young quarterbacks development, nor standout enough to take reps away from Gabriel or Sanders, especially if they are both still on the roster come the start of next season.
The upside to both Mariota and Garoppolo
Garoppolo has spent his 2025 NFL season with the Los Angeles Rams, backing up starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. He's been with the organization now for two seasons, playing in two games, starting one. During that time, he's tossed for 334 yards, two touchdowns and 1 interception.
Prior to his time in Los Angeles, he spent time with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders.
But its what he's done off the field that makes him so valuable.
Garoppolo knows his place. He knows what is job is and that's to be game-ready, knowledgable on the offense and be a leader in the locker room for the Rams. The 33-year-old is beyond his starting days, but can jump in from time to time in need of help.
Current head coach of Garoppolo, Sean McVay, has given high praise to what Garoppolo has done, especially considering the injuries to Stafford and the questions surrounding his ability to remain healthy.
"Jimmy has played at a really high level, and he’s going into year 12," McVay said. "He’s got so many things to bring to the table, and we were really fortunate that he chose to come back here, because he had a lot of other opportunities."
He would be a perfect fit in Cleveland, playing behind whatever youngster is leading the Browns' offense. On the off chance injuries hit or bumps in the road occur for whoever is starting, the quarterback who led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 could certainly step in and lead the charge.
This past offseason, he also took a Rams-friendly contract at just north of $3 million.
Mariota presents a similar scenario.
He's been someone of a journeyman for the past couple of campaigns. Since playing the first five seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans, he's bounced between the Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
He is currently entering year two with Washington.
Just like Garoppolo he showed poise when stepping in for an injured starter.
Across two years with the Commanders, he's played in seven games and started three. He's controlled the game comfortably when in, throwing for just over 1,000 yards and tossing eight touchdowns. He also has sported a pretty impressive 68.1% completion rate, showing that he can manage a game.
His ability to come off the bench and light a spark in a pinch makes him special. He also is on a relatively friendly contract, being around $8 million. For an effective backup, that's worth it.
With Cleveland's storied track record with quarterbacks, injuries and everything in between, both Garoppolo and Mariota fit the mold of being strong backups.
If the Browns stick with Sanders and/or Gabriel to start the 2026 campaign, considering your options for a veteran free agent should be in the front office's mind.