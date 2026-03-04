Why Browns Should Avoid Pursuing Free Agent Quarterback Kyler Murray

The Cleveland Browns are facing a significant decision this offseason regarding who their starting quarterback will be, and they should definitely shy away from adding Kyler Murray to the equation.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals plan to release Murray at the start of the new league year, which will begin on March 11.

Sources: Cardinals have informed QB Kyler Murray that they intend to release him on the first day of the league year next Wednesday, barring a trade between now and then.



Arizona already owes him $36.8M guaranteed in 2026, and another $19.5M would have triggered on March 15 for… pic.twitter.com/AT5oLDnr5L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2026

Arizona owes Murray $36.8 million in guaranteed money, which could make him an affordable option for any team looking to sign him. However, the Browns shouldn't be the ones to take a chance on him.

The Cardinals selected Murray with the No. 1 pick in 2019. He had some solid seasons, but he never quite lived up to the expectations that come with being the top draft pick.

Murray never became the game changer he was when he won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma, and some people voiced concerns about his maturity.

Why the Browns Shouldn't Sign Murray

Of course, the Browns need a quarterback, but bringing in Murray would just add to the same situation Cleveland is already facing with Deshaun Watson.

Both players are high draft picks with immense talent when they can find their rhythm, but the problem is they haven’t been able to get it going for a while. Watson is coming off a season in which he didn’t play a single game after tearing his Achilles in 2024, while Murray played only five games last year due to a foot injury.

Cleveland should invest all its resources to help get Watson back to the level he was at with the Houston Texans in 2020. Additionally, the Browns need to focus on developing Shedeur Sanders, whom they are trying to bring along, and bringing in Murray could complicate that.

Another reason the Browns might hesitate to sign Murray is his height; he's only 5-foot-10. It's tough for shorter quarterbacks to succeed in the AFC North, especially against defenses like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, which are known for aggression and hard hits.

The best place for Murray to sign this offseason would be a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, who have a standout quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. However, he's coming off a torn ACL sustained late in the season.

If Mahomes can’t play during the early part of the season, someone like Murray could step in and manage the team for a while. Playing in a solid offense under head coach Andy Reid might give him the chance to perform well enough to land a big contract with a new team in 2027.