Browns QB Coach Offers Explanation for Camp Interceptions, But Questions Remain

Hours away from having the Cleveland Browns’ open quarterback competition spill into the 2026 preseason, things couldn’t be murkier.

Over the first couple of weeks of training camp, one recurring theme has been the interceptions, with $230 million quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the way.

Talking to reporters a few days ago, Browns’ quarterback coach Mike Bajakian offered a thinly veiled attempt at minimizing individual responsibility for each one of the 17 interceptions thrown up to that point -- we’re at 19 now. Nonetheless, he might have painted even a worse picture.

#Browns QBs coach Mike Bajakain on all them interceptions- 17 of them - in camp to date pic.twitter.com/Lbl42P9zva — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 8, 2026

“[Seventeen] it’s an incredible number. It’s a lot. One is an incredible number. I’d say it’s on a whole lot of things. We’d have to go up and watch every single practice, every single rep, every single interception.”

Even if Bajakian is rightly stating that interceptions as a whole are triggered by a multitude of factors, it’s very odd that he’s following that up with the part about him having to analyze each and every one of them, as is the case with all passes from all practices, individually. Isn’t it part of the coaching staff’s job to do exactly that in a controlled environment like training camp, with the stated purpose of targeting the specific areas where each passer must improve?

Is Bajakian admitting that the Browns’ aren’t actively breaking down every single interception thrown in camp, let alone every single play from every practice?

Then the coach goes on to enlist a number of factors that, sure enough, factor into throwing interceptions.

“There’s a lot that goes into it. Quarterbacks with timing and decisiveness, ball location, decision-making process. Other techniques like footwork. Sometimes it could be a spacing issue, sometimes it could be a rush issue. There’s a lot that goes into it. I’m not going to pinpoint it on any one thing.”

It’s logical to look at the quarterbacks first whenever an interception is thrown, but Bajarkian does a good job of explaining some other factors that must be taken in account.

However, one thing is for certain in Cleveland: not all quarterbacks have been throwing picks at the same rate. Up until yesterday, Watson had completed 187 out of 287 passes (65.1 percent) with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions while Shedeur Sanders had completed 186 passes out of 268 attempts (69.4 percent) with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, according to unofficial data provided by ESPN Cleveland. Dillon Gabriel has added 77 completions out of 122 attempts (63.1 percent) with six scores and six picks, according to the same source.

It’s perfectly understandable that Bajarkian doesn’t want to throw anyone under the train, but there’s clearly a reason why Watson has thrown more than twice the number of interceptions as Sanders, and almost the same number as Sanders and Gabriel combined.

When going back to Bajarkian’s explanation, is it Watson’s timing and decisiveness? Ball location? Decision-making process? Footwork? If they’re not solely on the quarterback, and the pass rush or spacing between the receivers are factors, are teammates not operating at the same level with Watson than Sanders on the field?

What do the interceptions mean for Cleveland's quarterback competition?

Interceptions have been an issue in Cleveland all offseason long. Back in May, head oach Tpodd Monken used the word "embarrassing" to describe a 7-on-7 session where both quarterbacks were picked pacing no pass rush.

More recently at training camp, when the combined total was at 10, he stated “We certainly don’t want the interceptions and too many of them are beyond being a teaching tool. At some point you’re like, ‘Okay, I’m beyond being taught here. Stop throwing the ball to the other side.’“

Whether or not Monken and Bajarkian decide to openly admit it, there is a reason why Watson has been picked off the most during Browns’ camp. And even though there is so much more to playing the quarterback position, not giving it up to the other team is still an important part of the job description.

If Watson’s tendency to throw picks at a higher rate than his counterpart continues during the preseason, where both he and Sanders have been guaranteed one start, it will get harder and harder to justify there ever being an open competition in Cleveland to begin with.