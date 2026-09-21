Browns Rookie Offensive Lineman Duo Leads Team in Victory Over Buccaneers

It wasn't how many people expected, but the Cleveland Browns pulled off a 23-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and a big reason was the rookies.

Wide receiver Denzel Boston had a great day, catching five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, but two players who didn't record stats- left tackle Spencer Fano and right guard Austin Barber were a big reason for the win as well.

Fano and Barber led the way

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Fano and Barber did not allow a pressure against the Buccaneers.

Browns rookies Spencer Fano and Austin Barber did not allow a pressure in today’s win, per @NextGenStats. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 21, 2026

The Browns drafted Fano with the ninth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and expectations are high since Cleveland hasn’t had a true left tackle since Joe Thomas led the team from 2007 to 2017.

But Fano has held his own in the first two games of the season, and Barber has been a nice surprise.

The Browns drafted Barber with the 86th overall pick, and he was supposed to be a backup this season. However, after right guard Teven Jenkins got injured leading up to Week 1 against the Jaguars, Barber started at right guard and performed well.

Even though the Browns fell to the Jaguars 34-10 in Week 1, head coach Todd Monken did think Fano and Barber looked good.

"I'm jacked," Monken said on Sept. 14. "Those two guys are going to be really good players. Austin, for jumping in there and learning early in the week [that] he was going to be starting. And Spencer is going to continue to grow..I really think we got some young, really good players."

Fano and Barber continued their success from the Jaguars game to the Buccaneers game, and now the sky could be the limit for both players.

The Browns' offensive line is still a work in progress, considering they have five new starting offensive linemen this season. But if Fano and Barber can prove themselves as the starting left guard and right guard for the next five to ten years, Cleveland's offense could improve in the coming years.

Cleveland will return to action in Week 3 for its first home game of the season, when the Browns host the Panthers at Huntington Bank Field. Carolina is coming off its first win of the season, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-3 in Week 2.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been great to start the season, throwing for 648 yards and six touchdowns so that it won't be an easy test.