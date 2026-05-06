Browns Rookie Parker Brailsford Has Clear Path to Early Playing Time

For the second straight rookie minicamp, all eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns’ fifth-round draft selection.



Even though former Alabama center Parker Brailsford doesn’t have nearly as many social media followers as last year’s polarizing draft pick, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the 22-year-old interior offensive lineman has as big of an opportunity as any player in this rookie class.

Last year, Sanders was afforded an opportunity to start for the Browns despite a chaotic NFL Draft slide into the fifth round. He was able to get onto the field due to a lack of better options on the Browns. This year, Brailsford can compete his way onto the field for the Browns in a similar fashion, by showcasing his abilities throughout the preseason, beginning on Friday with the team’s mandatory rookie minicamp.

Brailsford started his college football journey at Washington before transferring to Alabama, where was a two-year starter at center and became a team captain during his final season in Tuscaloosa. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer praised Brailsford’s poise in high pressure situations, something Cleveland’s young, revamped offense will certainly need in 2026.

How can Brailsford impact the Browns?

The Browns signed free agent center Elgton Jenkins following his release from the Green Bay Packers. But the 30-year-old is probably better positioned to play guard, where was a two-time Pro Bowler.

The only other center on the roster is Luke Wypler, who the Browns drafted during the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After making just one start as a rookie, Wypler was sidelined during the entire 2024 season due to a fractured ankle suffered in the preseason. In 2025, he took over once Ethan Pocic suffered a season-ending injury. Unfortunately, Wypler only started five games before suffering a knee injury during Cleveland’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

During Cleveland’s voluntary practice sessions, Wypler has been spotted working off to the side, rehabbing that injury.

That sets up a perfect opportunity for Brailsford.

Even if Wypler is healthy enough to play Week 1, which should be likely, the Browns likely aren’t counting on an injury-prone lineman who has struggled to stay on the field during his first three seasons with the team. New Browns head coach Todd Monken said that he’ll start the best five offensive line combinations possible, which gives Jenkins a real opportunity to play guard – not center.

Speaking of Monken, he’s the perfect coach for Brailsford, whose one big red flag coming into the NFL is being undersized at 6-foot-2 and 289 pounds.

While Brailsford will need to bulk up a tad in Cleveland’s training room, the last undersized center that Monken coached was Tyler Linderbaum, who was so dominant with the Baltimore Ravens that he became the highest-paid player at his position a few months ago, inking a new $81 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brailsford feels like a Monken pick – an SEC-battle tested center that fits a physical archetype that has worked wonders for the 60-year-old head coach.

Of course, Cleveland’s first four rookie selections, Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will get the biggest opportunities to contribute right away.

But don’t sleep on Brailsford, who will have a tremendous situation and likely take part in a training camp battle of his own. Even if he doesn’t start the season at center, it’s plausible that he could carve out a role with the Browns as a rookie.