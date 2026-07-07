Browns Set To Receive Salary Cap Credits Due to Watson Injuries

The Cleveland Browns are set to gain close to $89 million in salary cap credits due to Deshaun Watson's lengthy injury history with the team, according to Mike Florio.

In a blockbuster move, the Houston Texans sent star quarterback Deshaun Watson to Cleveland in exchange for six picks. Watson had requested a trade from the Houston Texans and sat out the entire 2021 season. Watson waived his no-trade clause to make the deal possible after the Browns offered to extend him on a record-setting 5-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal. The Browns used the late-round pick in the deal to acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos.

Since joining Cleveland in 2022, Deshaun Watson's Browns career has been anything but successful. After being acquired by the Browns, Watson served an eleven-game suspension in his first season with the team for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Watson came back in 2023 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson came back the next season before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson suffered a second torn Achilles following the season and has not played a game since.

When asked about the deal in 2025, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told Mary Kay Cabot,

“We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun. We thought we had the quarterback; we didn't, and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole. (It) was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee and I, so hold us accountable.”

The Browns are now expected to receive about $88.781 million in salary cap credits following the injuries. The credits are expected to be spread out through 2029.

This comes after the Browns restructured Watson's record-setting deal in 2025, which included the addition of an insurance policy. The Browns have continued to restructure Watson's deal throughout his tenure, giving the team more money to work with.

Deshaun Watson comes into the season fully healthy and will compete with Shedeur Sanders for the starting job. A 3-time Pro Bowler, Watson still possesses the talent to be successful, but with pressure from fans to perform better and public regret from the team's owner, Watson's time is running out, and this season could be not only his last with Cleveland but also the NFL.