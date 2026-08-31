Browns Should Consider Taking Chance on Recently Released Former No. 7 Pick

The New York Giants are cutting ties with offensive lineman Evan Neal.

And if the Cleveland Browns are in the market to add another youngster to the offensive line room, they should explore the possibility of bringing the former first-round pick to The Land.

On Sunday, August 30, teams across the NFL cut their squads down to 53 players as they prepare for the start of the 2026 season. For the Browns, that meant moving on from some exciting youngsters, a few veterans and project pieces that didn't make up enough ground over the last few months.

But while most of the focus has been on who the Browns let go of, the possibility of them landing a few intriguing bodies in free agency has begun to take shape.

The Giants, who are in somewhat of a similar situation to the Browns, also had to move on from players who didn't quite pan out to make room for newcomers. One of those who ended up being on the chopping block was Neal, who was drafted seventh overall back in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Giants are releasing OL Evan Neal, the former No. 7 overall pick, as @art_stapleton reported. pic.twitter.com/vTtvFwx9t3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

A three-year starter at the University of Alabama, Neal was a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC selection. However, across his first three years in the league, he hasn't amassed such recognition.

He played in 13 games in 2022, seven in 2023 and nine in 2024, before missing the entire 2025 campaign. He transitioned from being a tackle to right guard, but never ended up playing a snap there.

Final tally on Evan Neal's Giants career:

29 games (27 starts)

Started as tackle, moved to guard

Never actually played a game at guard



Enters the rarified air draft bust category with Cedric Jones, Joe Don Looney and Kadarius Toney — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 30, 2026

Getting a new start in a place like Cleveland, which is in a pretty good spot right now up front, could give him a low-pressure environment to get back on his feet. He would also have the opportunity to work his way back into form without the pressure of being relied upon as a starter.

For the Browns, there isn't really much downside to at least exploring the move.

Neal is still just 25 years old, giving him plenty of time to turn things around and become the player that many expected him to be a few years ago. While his first few seasons haven't gone according to plan, a change of scenery could be exactly what he needs.

There is no guarantee that he would be able to turn things around in Cleveland, but bringing him in on a short-term, inexpensive deal or signing him to the practice squad would make the risk relatively low while giving the Browns the chance to see what he can become.

Before the Giants released him, the team's offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren praised his growth throughout the offseason.

“I’ve seen great growth from Evan in his ability to take coaching and his ability to try to understand not just how things look on paper, but, like, what certain alignments mean to him,” he was quoted saying in an article on Giants OnSI. “I think he’s seeing more in his stance, and he’s playing with more confidence..."

If Cleveland's front office feels the need to add a few projects to the practice squad, Neal should certainly be towards the top of the list.

If I’m Andrew Berry:



Brevin Jordan from Houston (TE)

Chris Braswell from TB (Edge)

D’Ernest Johnson from TEN (RB)

Sean Murphy-Bunting from AZ (CB)

Jeff Caldwell from KC (WR, this one is a selfish one)

Evan Neal from NYG (iOL)



Get to shopping Andrew #Browns — Bill Sparks (@SparkScouting) August 30, 2026

After all, players have been able to turn their careers around in Cleveland before, and perhaps Neal could be the next example.