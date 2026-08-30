8 Cleveland Browns Cuts Who Could Return to the Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have released the first edition of their 2026 53-man roster.

This initial 53-man roster will have some immediate changes, even in the coming days if the Browns decide to claim players released from 31 other teams on Sunday.

But Browns general manager Andrew Berry had to make some difficult decisions to release talented players that made an impact throughout training camp and the preseason. The Browns would like to keep some of these players around.

Let’s take a look at a few names that could return to Cleveland’s practice squad this season.

WR Luke Floriea

After back-to-back impressive training camps and preseasons, the Browns will undoubtedly want Floriea to be a part of this organization. He’s a hometown product from Mentor High School and Kent State University that worked his tail off and produced over the last two preseasons.

The Browns opted to keep Malachi Corley as their sixth receiver, as his proven ability to play special teams makes him more versatile than Floriea.

RB Ahmani Marshall

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders won Cleveland’s RB3 job after an impressive showing during the late days of training camp. But at one point, Marshall was getting reps ahead of him this offseason.

Unless the Browns land a bigger name running back on the waiver wire, which feels unlikely, Marshall should return to the practice squad and would be elevated in the event of injury to Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson or Sanders.

LB Nathaniel Watson

One of the more popular players amongst the locker room on the defense, Watson was released heading into his third season with the Browns.

He has contributed on special teams before, but it was a numbers crunch, especially since the Browns weren’t going to cut fifth-round rookie Justin Jefferson, a linebacker from Alabama expected to contribute on special teams.

EDGE Logan Fano

Brothers Logan Fano (97) and Spencer Fano (55) face off against each other during the first day of rookie minicamp May 8, 2026, at Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spencer Fano vs. Logan Fano battles might not be done yet. If Logan Fano passes through waivers, expect him to find a spot on Cleveland’s practice squad.

The Browns are thin at pass rusher, and Fano fits Cleveland’s long-term roster developmental timeline.

EDGE Khordae Sydnor

The undrafted pass rusher put together an impressive preseason that had some wondering if he played himself into a roster spot. Cleveland’s only undrafted free agent to make the initial 53-man roster was cornerback Michael Coats Jr., but Cleveland’s need for EDGE depth makes Sydnor a prime practice squad contender.

DT Tyreak Sapp

Another undrafted player, Sapp played a big role for Cleveland’s defense early in camp when the defensive line was thin due to injuries.

It’s a numbers game, and even though Cleveland’s defensive line is still thin, they have more proven players than Sapp, who will have an opportunity to develop on the practice squad and could get elevated late in the season.

OL KT Leveston

The Browns liked Leveston and gave him plenty of opportunities, but he was the odd man out in Sunday’s offensive line shuffle. He appeared in 16 games last season, making seven starts. That sort of experience would make him an intriguing practice squad candidate, even though his game needs work at both offensive tackle and guard spots.

WR Gage Larvadain

When Larvadain ran backwards on a punt in Cleveland’s preseason finale, that likely sealed his fate. The Browns revamped their wide receiver room last year, and even though Larvadain participated in actual NFL games last season, Cleveland no longer had a roster spot for him.

But versatility as a special teamer and receiver makes him an intriguing fit to keep around the organization.