Browns Sign 2 Players to Their Active Roster and Make 6 Other Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns continue to make roster moves following this past Sunday’s roster cut down deadline.

Even though teams were required to have their team’s 53-man roster set by this past weekend, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be a need for further roster moves. Teams just have to be cautious with who they sign to their active roster in respect to stay at the required 53 player limit.

For the Browns, they’re used to shuffling players between their active roster and the practice squad, as well as monitoring their injured reserve to either add players or bring them back to either squad. On Tuesday, Cleveland decided to be very active with their roster moves.

Browns roster moves:



🏈 CB Noah Igbinoghene and DE Sam Williams signed to active roster



🏈 DT Kalia Davis placed on IR (quad)



🏈 CB Michael Coats Jr. waived



🏈 DT Sam Kamara, RB Jaleel McLaughlin, TE Messiah Swinson and DT Chris Williams signed to practice squad — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 1, 2026

All areas of the roster were seemingly addressed for both depth and emergency cases, as this was a heavy day for roster moves following other injuries and issues with some thin position groups.

Here is all the moves Cleveland made on Tuesday, and what they could mean for the team moving forward.

Browns sign two defenders to active roster in Noah Igbinoghene and Sam Williams, others added to practice squad

It’s safe to say that the Browns know they are thin at depth in a few areas of their team, especially on defense. When it comes to their starters, they’re in a great position to help this team, but behind them, a few positions were in need of some additional help.

Cleveland decided that behind superstar corner Denzel Ward and their rising young corner Tyson Campbell, there was a need for experience. In steps Noah Igbinoghene, who’s a six-year NFL veteran still just 26-years old and has been a serviceable starter for a few teams.

Another position was in need of some increased depth after injuries plagued their defensive line all summer. Finding an experienced defensive end at this point in the offseason isn’t always easy, but after being released by the Cowboys, pass rusher Sam Williams finds his way to Cleveland.

Williams spent his first three seasons in the NFL with Dallas, carving out a regular role on defense that saw him play in every game the past two seasons. His reliability to be on the field will be major for the Browns in the event of an injury.

There were others moves made as well involving their practice squad, as Cleveland signed defensive tackles Sam Kamara and Chris Williams, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, and tight end Messiah Swinson to join the teams’ practice roster.

Preseason fan favorite UDFA Michael Coats Jr. waived after recent injury

This move may be disappointing the Browns fans after Coats’ strong training camp and preseason, but for an UDFA, Cleveland did good by picking him up in the first place and giving him a chance at making the team.

Coats Jr. ended up injuring himself in both their preseason opener and during a training camp session, which had forced him off the field as of late. After making some difficult decisions and hoping to put a healthy group of cornerbacks together, Coats was ultimately waived.

That’s where Igbinoghene comes into this for the Browns, as he’ll be the cornerback taking his place in the secondary. More experience is always better, so he’ll be welcomed with open arms.

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis hits the IR with Quad injury

This was the one move that resulted in a player being moved to the injured reserve, and that ended up being Kalia Davis after a quad injury forced him to miss time.

Davis has a couple of years of experience under his belt in the NFL after spending time in San Francisco, which saw his role increase each year into being a rotational player in every game for the 49ers last season.

The Browns were willing to give Davis a real shot at being in a similar position on their defensive line this season, and an impressive training camp saw his chances improve each day.

His quad injury doesn’t rule him out for the season, but for the time being, he’ll be on the injured reserve until he can heal up and return to the field.