Cleveland Browns Expected To Sign Former Second Round Defensive End

The Cleveland Browns did not wait long to make changes to their 53-man roster that was set on Sunday. They are expected to add depth to a depleted defensive end position by signing former second-round pick, Sam Williams, from the Dallas Cowboys. Williams joins the Browns after the season-ending injury to starter Alex Wright. He brings a total of nine and a half sacks to the Browns’ thin defensive line.

Williams was drafted 56th overall in 2022 to the Cowboys out of the University of Mississippi. He earned eight and a half sacks combined in his first two seasons in the NFL. Williams missed all of the 2024 season with an injury and accumulated just one sack in 2025, but he did play in all 17 regular-season games. He signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys in March and was just released.

Cowboys’ Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Williams’ release, “I’ve been around Sam for a long time. When I came here, I think as a consultant was his first year, maybe my first year as a coordinator. The room got crowded. I mean, you just talked about it, trade for Rashan, draft Malachi, Von Miller, Donovan Ezeiruaku. And at the end of the day, it was the numbers.” The 6 foot 4 inches, 265 pound, Williams will look to contribute in a position of need for the Browns.

The Browns traded away an all-time great pass rusher in Myles Garrett during the offseason and Wright went down in training camp. The Browns attempted to sign former team members Jadeveon Clowney and Za’Darius Smith earlier in training camp, but were rejected. Newly acquired Jared Verse poses as their only real threat to rush the quarterback. Although Verse can get to the quarterback, he only has 12 combined sacks in his first two seasons.

Williams will compete with Isaiah McGuire and Derek Barnett for a starting role opposite of Verse. McGuire was drafted by the Browns in 2023 and has five and a half career sacks. Barnett was signed after the Wright injury and will be playing in his tenth season. He has 34 career sacks with five of those coming last season in Houston. The Browns have even moved defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. to the edge in a preseason game where he recorded a sack.

During the preseason, the Browns second and third team defense struggled with stopping the run and eliminating big plays. The depth on the defensive line after a slew of injuries reared its ugly head during those exhibition games. The Browns need Williams to be able to come into the game and get the attention of the offensive line to alleviate pressure off of Verse and the interior. It looks as though the plan at defensive end is by committee going into the 2026 season. For a team looking for answers at defensive end, the Williams signing provides a little depth.