Veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins has signed a two-year, $30 million extension with the Cleveland Browns ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

The deal includes $23 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport.

Collins, 31, has seemed to have found a home in Cleveland after bouncing around the NFL. Collins was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. After four seasons in Dallas, he spent one season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He then went on to play three seasons with the Houston Texans and one with the San Francisco 49ers before signing with Cleveland.

The #Browns and standout DT Maliek Collins have agreed to terms on a 2-year extension for $30M with $23M in total guarantees, agent Drew Rosenhaus tells me and @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/rIJIcfP2DF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2026

Collins has been a key piece for this Browns defense since signing with the team in 2025. Collins posted a career year in his first season with the Browns before going down with a tricep injury in week 13 that kept him out for the remainder of the season. In 12 full games, Collins posted 25 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery.

Now fully recovered, Collins looks to replicate that impact in 2026.

The Browns' defense has been the catalyst for their unprecedented 4-2 start, and Maliek Collins has played a major role in it. After giving up 34 points in week one against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mike Rutenberg's unit has allowed just 17.6 points per game.

The unit ranks 4th in the NFL with 65 total pressures and 6th in pressure rate at 40.4%. In addition, the unit has not allowed a 300-yard passer in 50 consecutive regular-season contests.

The Browns' defensive line unit raised many question marks coming into the season following the departure of Myles Garrett. Garrett was traded in the offseason to the Los Angeles Rams after nine seasons in Cleveland.

Through four games, the unit has answered the call by being one of the best units in football. A key reason for this is Maliek Collins' ability to make those around him better. Second-year defensive tackle Mason Graham was finding his stride in his rookie season before Collins's went down with his injury.

Although the sample size was small, Graham's play was noticeably worse following the injury to Collins. Since then, Graham has come into this season playing like one of the best defensive tackles in football.

The impact Maliek Collins brings cannot be overstated. After standing out in the first six weeks of the season, the Browns are rightfully rewarding the veteran, keeping him in Cleveland for the years to come.