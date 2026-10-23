Browns vs. Titans: The Biggest Numbers to Watch in Week 7
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Week seven of the 2026 NFL Season brings us a rematch from last season between the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans.
The last time they met, both of these teams looked very different. In that 2025 contest, the Titans won in Cleveland after the Browns failed miserably on a two-point conversion
However, it's a new year with new numbers to look at. Let's see what they say about this week's matchup in Tennessee.
The Betting Odds
Coming into the contest, the Browns are picked to win. But it may not be as big of a gap as you'd think there would be for a 4-2 team going up against a 1-5 team.
The current odds are -130 for the Browns and +110 for the Titans.
Looking at some players starting with the quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson's line for passing yards is set at 203.5, while Cam Ward is under the 200-yard mark at 183.5
For other skill positions, Quinshon Judkins' line is 44.5 rushing yards. Some pass-catching receiving-yard lines are set to be:
- Carnell Tate - 54.5
- Denzel Boston - 50.5
- KC Concepcion - 38.5
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 36.5
- Harold Fannin Jr. - 30.5
Yet the most surprising one, given his recent increase in offensive usage, is Jerry Jeudy. ESPN only has Jeudy's line set at 22.5 receiving yards.
Team Stats
So how should each team perform? Let's look at some stats that stand out for either side and where those numbers rank among all teams in the NFL.
Cleveland Offense
- 267.5 Average Offensive Yards Per Game - 29th
- 1174 Total Passing Yards - 25th
- 564 Rushing Yards - 23rd
- 3.6 Yards Per Carry - 28th
- 24 Sacks Allowed - 32nd
- 2 INTs thrown - T-6th
Cleveland Defense
- 317.5 Average Yards Allowed Per Game - 13th
- 205.2 Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 8th
- 112.3 Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game - 17th
- 20.3 Average Points Per Game Allowed - 5th
- 19 Total Sacks - T-2nd
- 1 Rushing Touchdown Allowed - 1st
Tennessee Offense
- 263.3 Average Offensive Yards Per Game - 32nd
- 921 Total Passing Yards - 30th
- 497 Rushing Yards - 27th
- 3.8 Yards Per Carry - 19th
- 10 Sacks Allowed - T-7th
- 4 INTs thrown - T-13th
Tennessee Defense
- 343.0 Average Yards Allowed Per Game - 19th
- 220.5 Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 16th
- 122.5 Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game - 21st
- 21.5 Average Points Per Game Allowed - 13th
- 16 Total Sacks - T-10th
Key Matchups
After looking at the stats, this definitely has potential to be a trap game for the Browns.
Despite the 1-5 record, Tennessee is coming off of their first win and best game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.
Based off of the stats above, the Browns may have a trouble time sacking Cam Ward, which could lead to their defense playing worse than usual and letting the Titans score more points than anticipated.
For the Browns offense, this is another chance to get the ground game going. Like the stats show, Tennessee is among the bottom of the league in rushing defense, which means Quinshon Judkins must get going.
Final Thoughts
Heading into this game, I expect it to be much closer than people think.
Simply put, the Browns must win this game before heading into Pittsburgh next week.
If Todd Monken and the offense can come up with a game plan to get hot early and jump in front quickly, I think the Browns can then force the Titans and Cam Ward to panic, which could generate some costly Tennessee turnovers.
Most importantly, this key game will tell us a lot more about the 2026 Cleveland Browns.
Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator. He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.