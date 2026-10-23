Week seven of the 2026 NFL Season brings us a rematch from last season between the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans.

The last time they met, both of these teams looked very different. In that 2025 contest, the Titans won in Cleveland after the Browns failed miserably on a two-point conversion

However, it's a new year with new numbers to look at. Let's see what they say about this week's matchup in Tennessee.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Betting Odds

Coming into the contest, the Browns are picked to win. But it may not be as big of a gap as you'd think there would be for a 4-2 team going up against a 1-5 team.

The current odds are -130 for the Browns and +110 for the Titans.

Looking at some players starting with the quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson's line for passing yards is set at 203.5, while Cam Ward is under the 200-yard mark at 183.5

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For other skill positions, Quinshon Judkins' line is 44.5 rushing yards. Some pass-catching receiving-yard lines are set to be:



Carnell Tate - 54.5

Denzel Boston - 50.5

KC Concepcion - 38.5

Wan'Dale Robinson - 36.5

Harold Fannin Jr. - 30.5

Yet the most surprising one, given his recent increase in offensive usage, is Jerry Jeudy. ESPN only has Jeudy's line set at 22.5 receiving yards.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) and offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Stats

So how should each team perform? Let's look at some stats that stand out for either side and where those numbers rank among all teams in the NFL.

Cleveland Offense

267.5 Average Offensive Yards Per Game - 29th

1174 Total Passing Yards - 25th

564 Rushing Yards - 23rd

3.6 Yards Per Carry - 28th

24 Sacks Allowed - 32nd

2 INTs thrown - T-6th

Cleveland Defense

317.5 Average Yards Allowed Per Game - 13th

205.2 Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 8th

112.3 Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game - 17th

20.3 Average Points Per Game Allowed - 5th

19 Total Sacks - T-2nd

1 Rushing Touchdown Allowed - 1st

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Offense

263.3 Average Offensive Yards Per Game - 32nd

921 Total Passing Yards - 30th

497 Rushing Yards - 27th

3.8 Yards Per Carry - 19th

10 Sacks Allowed - T-7th

4 INTs thrown - T-13th

Tennessee Defense

343.0 Average Yards Allowed Per Game - 19th

220.5 Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 16th

122.5 Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game - 21st

21.5 Average Points Per Game Allowed - 13th

16 Total Sacks - T-10th

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball against New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Matchups

After looking at the stats, this definitely has potential to be a trap game for the Browns.

Despite the 1-5 record, Tennessee is coming off of their first win and best game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Based off of the stats above, the Browns may have a trouble time sacking Cam Ward, which could lead to their defense playing worse than usual and letting the Titans score more points than anticipated.

For the Browns offense, this is another chance to get the ground game going. Like the stats show, Tennessee is among the bottom of the league in rushing defense, which means Quinshon Judkins must get going.

Gary Davenport ranked Quinshon Judkins No. 6 among second-year running backs, noting that the Browns back has fallen short of expectations while averaging just three yards per carry.



"There have been bright spots. Cleveland's offensive line has also struggled, but Judkins… pic.twitter.com/HmxG6Jr6Cf — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) October 23, 2026

Final Thoughts

Heading into this game, I expect it to be much closer than people think.

Simply put, the Browns must win this game before heading into Pittsburgh next week.

If Todd Monken and the offense can come up with a game plan to get hot early and jump in front quickly, I think the Browns can then force the Titans and Cam Ward to panic, which could generate some costly Tennessee turnovers.

Most importantly, this key game will tell us a lot more about the 2026 Cleveland Browns.