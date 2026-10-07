Browns Have 2 Under-the-Radar Trade Targets Who Could Transform Their Defensive Line

The Cleveland Browns are a good football team. There's no questioning that.

Through the first four weeks of the 2026 NFL regular season, the Browns sit with an overall record of 3-1, placing them first in the AFC North.

But even with such success, there are improvements to be made, especially if the team wants to realistically make a run by the time the playoffs roll around.

With defensive tackle Mason Graham injured, young superstar Jared Verse still attempting to get his feet underneath himself and the rest of the line being relatively unknown in the long-term reliability department, making a move to land one more big man up front should be on the Browns' radar.

Here are two rushers the front office should target who can help boost the Browns' defensive unit:

1. New York Giants - DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fifth-overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kayvon Thibodeaux's development path hasn't quite panned out the way the New York Giants had hoped it would.

While he isn't a bad player, not by any means, he hasn't replicated the success he found back in 2023, when he recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks. Since then, though, he has totaled just eight across the last three seasons.

And just last offseason, the team added a young, high-upside piece to the defensive line by taking edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall selection.

With the Giants continuing to struggle to find wins, all while the defense continues to get younger, moving Thibodeaux could be a good way for the team to land some extra draft capital and maybe a mid-level contributor.

When the Browns traded Za'Darius Smith back in 2024, they landed a fifth- and sixth-round pick. When the Steelers recently traded defensive back Joey Porter Jr., they received a sixth- and second-round pick.

That makes the market easier to understand for the Browns.

If they send New York a 2027 third-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick, which they have three of as of now, they could get the deal done. Not only does this give the Giants more opportunities to continue the youth movement this offseason, but it also lands them something for a player who will likely seek a new contract with a different team at the end of the season.

The only issue Cleveland will run into when discussing a move for Thibodeaux is the Giants' lack of starting potential at the position with Brian Burns out for the season.

So, to make this happen, the Browns will have to bring something convincing to the table, or toss in one of Sam Williams or Derek Barnett.

2. Washington Commanders - DT Daron Payne

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Drew Kendall (66) blocks Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in the 2018 NFL Draft, Payne went 13th overall.

And since then, he has been quietly one of the league's best defensive tackles.

Across the last nine seasons, he has totaled 440 tackles, 37 sacks, 65 tackles for a loss, 84 quarterback hits and seven forced fumbles. Routinely forcing his way into the backfield, Payne is still a highly sought-after 29-year-old.

With the Washington Commanders at the bottom of the NFC East, holding a 1-3 record, changes are going to be made as the team prepares to retool at the deadline and into the offseason. Payne, who is an unrestricted free agent in 2027, is likely on the chopping block and looking for a long-term extension with a new squad.

Pairing Payne with second-year defensive tackle Mason Graham could be a perfect opportunity for the Browns, especially if they can give him an extension this offseason with Deshaun Watson's contract relatively off the books.

Payne could also slide into the No. 1 spot if Graham's injury is more long-term than the team initially thought. Fortunately, that isn't something you'd have to worry about with Payne, as he has only missed three games across the last nine years.

So, what about landing him? What would that cost?

Again, the market is somewhat all over the place, but with what the Steelers got in return for Porter Jr., a player like Payne would warrant something similar.

If the Browns threw a 2027 fourth-rounder and a 2028 second-rounder the way of the Commanders, there should be no reason for them to pass on the offer.

The Browns should be buyers as the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline approaches, and if Payne ends up on an offer sheet, they should be willing to spend a bit to land him.