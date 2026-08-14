The Cleveland Browns could be on the verge of adding a free agent pass rusher to their very thin defensive line ahead of the preseason.

With recent free agent visits over the last few weeks, including one being former Browns pass rusher Za’Darius Smith on Thursday, it’s clear that the Browns understand the current state of their defensive line.

Free agent pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith, who recently un-retired with the possibility of playing, worked out for the #Browns today. pic.twitter.com/l3A4lcFAp8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2026

Cleveland has already hosted a series of free agents, all of which could be brought in on bargain deals that won’t break the bank in any way. It’s not a guarantee they sign anybody, but once the team plays their first preseason game this Saturday, they’ll know a bit more as to where they stand.

The hopes are that the Browns defense can be as productive as they have been in recent years, even after the loss of superstar Myles Garrett on the defensive line. Adding Jared Verse reinjects youth leadership into this young squad, but more veteran presence may be needed.

Here’s what the recent free agent defensive end visits mean for the Browns moving forward.

Bringing in a veteran pass rusher could help lead their young group

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) reacts to fans before the game between the Browns and the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After the departure of Myles Garrett, the Browns defensive line is virtually made up of all players under the age of 27. With the exception of Maliek Collins, who is still on the PUP list heading into the preseason, there is no real veteran leadership in the trenches.

Having one or two experienced players in the room makes a huge difference, even if it doesn’t amount to any serious playing time for the veterans. Knowing that you have a brain and voice on the defensive line that can help the younger players read offenses and adjust to audibles goes a long way down the stretch of the regular season.

For a guy like Za’Darius Smith, he has that veteran presence that Cleveland could be looking for, not to mention, he’s been on the Browns before. They also had former Browns pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney in for a workout recently, so it’s clear they want more than just a typical veteran.

Bringing in somebody who’s been in the building and on that field before is bigger than some may think. Playing for the Browns isn’t for everybody, especially knowing their history. The biggest attractor of playing in Cleveland is knowing how dominant their defense can be.

The Browns have had one of the NFL’s better defenses over the last few seasons even if their record doesn’t speak to it. They have a great mix of young talent that has improved each season, and having talented linebackers and safeties makes the job of their pass rushers much easier.

Newest Browns defensive end Jared Verse won’t need much coaching to replicate his early career success, and defensive tackle Mason Graham has high expectations entering his second year. Outside of that, the rest of the unit could benefit from a veteran voice in the locker room.

No decision is imminent regarding the Browns signing one of their recent visitors, but based on how the preseason goes, it might be worthwhile bringing in one of the veterans to boost their line and add a bit of experience to build as sound of a unit as possible.