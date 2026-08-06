Jared Verse Is Already Becoming the Leader the Browns Needed

Once the dust settled on the Cleveland Browns blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Rams centered around Myles Garrett, everyone remembered that Jared Verse is a pretty damn good player, too.

Verse was the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler during his first year with the Rams. In his second season, Verse leaped from 4.5 sacks to 7.5 sacks and earned another Pro Bowl nod.

Ahead of his third season, he was surprisingly traded to the Browns. Transitioning from the Super Bowl favorite in Los Angeles to a perennial bottom feeder in the AFC North, Verse was understandably upset when he learned of the trade on June 1.

But the NFL is a business, so he packed his bags for Cleveland and immediately bought into the new culture that Todd Monken is trying to build with the Browns. Even if Verse never evolves into the player that Garrett was on the field – and it’s wildly unfair to expect that he will, as Garrett is a future first ballot Hall of Famer – the third-year player is already making his impact felt off the field.

After Cleveland’s second training camp practice in pads on Tuesday, Verse spent one-on-one time with Browns rookie tackle Spencer Fano. Despite being drafted No. 9 overall, Fano is still easing into action with the starting offense, rotating snaps with fourth-year tackle Dawand Jones.

“He’s not only a great leader, he works his rear end off every day and after practice, he’s trying to get Spencer better,” Monken said. “And I watched it. I stood right behind it. And I’m listening to what he’s talking about… it was within five reps, I saw it. I saw Spencer get better.”

Monken said the Browns are so lucky to have Verse, who has been a vocal leader since entering the league in 2024.

#Browns Todd Monken on Jared Verse helping No. 9 pick Spencer Fano after practice. High, high praise here: pic.twitter.com/9SpyE10iqR — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 5, 2026

Right after the Browns acquired Verse from the Rams, Browns On SI asked Monken about his leadership. Even though Verse was still getting acclimated to the team, the 60-year-old head coach was impressed with what he was seeing.

"You like guys that have juice, you like guys that are vocal,” Monken said. “You like guys that like to come out and practice."

Rams superstar Trent McDuffie reacted to losing Garrett

In a recent podcast interview, Rams corner Trent McDuffie told the story about the day the team learned about the blockbuster trade.

“Guys loved him,” McDuffie said. “I know that hurt a lot of guys when they traded him.”

McDuffie said the defensive backfield meeting room took a day to just discuss the trade, as they felt like they lost a really hard worker in Verse.

Trent McDuffie gives his thoughts on the Myles Garrett for Jared Verse trade pic.twitter.com/RqDi5ghrGn — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) August 5, 2026

“Every single guy went up to Jared Verse and shook his hand and gave him some words of encouragement,” McDuffie said. “Guys weren’t even excited.”

McDuffie said at that moment, he knew the Rams had a close bond. But it also speaks to the type of player that Verse is, and the type of reputation he’s already built after playing just 33 games in the NFL.

The Browns have been an organization without leadership for quite some time. Verse joins Garrett, Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt in statistical categories for quarterback pressures. But if he can continue to lead within Cleveland’s locker room, it’ll be just as impactful as getting after the passer on Sundays.