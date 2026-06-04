Browns Still Have A Major Roster Weakness That Free Agency Can Fix

It seemed like the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett were never going to part ways.

While there had been bumps in the road and moments where the two sides seemed frustrated with one another, not many could picture a world where they would break up.

Well, on Tuesday, June 2, Garrett and the Browns parted ways after nine years together, shocking the world of professional football. The front office sent Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for young edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 1st round pick, a 2028 2nd round pick and a 2029 3rd round pick.

The value certainly is there for Cleveland, as Verse and the picks they received fit the current timeline of the ball club. Now, they can begin preparing for the future with both a young defense and offense.

But losing out on Garrett is going to be a big hit for the Browns. While he is an excellent defender and will go down as a Hall of Famer, he also brought an experienced, veteran-like presence to the line. Without him, someone is going to have to step in and fill that newly found void.

Veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa was mentioned as a potential summer FA fit for the #Browns by @benyarthur via @NFLonFOX



Imagine the #Browns bringing the former Buckeye back to Ohio to pair with Myles Garrett for a year 🤯#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/rsSCbeiskC — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) May 21, 2026

Enter Joey Bosa.

The 30-year-old has been a highly productive defensive end for his entire career. Last season, though, he took a slight step back as he was primarily impactful in late-game situations but nearly invisible through the first three quarters.

If that is the new norm, so be it. For the Browns, they could lean into the young talent that they currently have on the roster before then putting Bosa in towards the end to shut down opposing offenses. It isn't a foolproof plan, but having his experience would be nice for both on-field situations and in the locker room.

Right now, the only real veteran on the line is Maliek Collins, who is 31 years old.

Bosa also still puts up decent numbers.

The former third-overall selection back in the 2016 NFL Draft produced 29 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, five sacks and a career-best five forced fumbles in 2025. The year prior, he was a Pro Bowler with 22 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

In his entire career, which spans 10 campaigns, he has posted a total of 77 sacks and 172 quarterback hits, displaying consistent backfield pressure.

Nick Bosa on his brother, Joey:



“I think he’s working on his golf right now. I don’t think he’s thinking too much about football." pic.twitter.com/DwL1UPX40Q — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) May 28, 2026

With a new coaching staff and a good chunk of fresh faces in the building, Bosa could end up serving as a nice bridge to helping build up a line that is going to be entering it's first season without Garrett up there since the 2016 season.

Bosa is probably going to cost anywhere from $9 to 12 million on a one-year deal, something Cleveland's front office could be interested in. Last offseason, he signed with the Bills on a value similar to that.

As he ages, that number is expected to go down, with the Browns potentially being able to bring him into the seven-figure range, justifying the signing as a veteran rental.

It’s always been:



1-Myles Garrett

2-Micah Parsons



(Gap)



Everyone else. pic.twitter.com/95iLHKABEF — Felipe Reis Aceti (@Aceti_Felipe) June 2, 2026

Returning back to the state where he played college football in could also serve as a nice, personal chapter in his professional career. As a Buckeye, Bosa was a two-time All-American and widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the nation at the time.

And the Browns could only hope that such efforts could be somewhat replicated in the orange and bron if the opportunity presented itself.