Sean McVay Shares Message to Jared Verse Following Browns Blockbuster

It’s been over a month and a half since the Los Angeles Rams packaged Jared Verse along with a first (2027), a second (2028), and a third round (2029) pick as compensation for Myles Garrett, fresh coming off a single sack season record for the Cleveland Browns.

However, the fallout from the most buzz-worthy trade of the year isn’t over.

Appearing as a guest on the Daily Flock via the BIGPLAY Sports Network with Jason LaCanfora, Rams’ head coach Sean McVay opened up on his feelings regarding the trade, especially with regards to having to give up such a talented young player like Verse as part of the transaction.

“Lot of respect on both sides, and I think both teams feel good about it even though it was challenging on our end because there’s a player that I have a lot of love and appreciation for what he’s done over these two years.

“But, you know what I told him is, ‘Sometimes to get something great, you got to give up something great,’ and that’s what that trade was reflective of.”

Sean McVay joined BIGPLAY Baltimore (@DailyFlockShow) and revealed what he said to Jared Verse after Verse was traded to Cleveland. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/ciGSVYsY7g — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 22, 2026

There’s no doubt having to include Verse as part of the compensation package must have created mixed emotions on the Rams’ side of the deal. After all, you’re talking about a 25-year old talent on the rise who started his incipient NFL career with Defensive Player of the Year honors just two seasons ago, who you likely have under contractual control for another four years -- if you count the optional fifth-year for first rounders plus one year on the franchise tag.

What’s not to like there?

What the trade details really tells us about the players

While McVay’s spin on the deal, telling Verse “Sometimes to get something great, you got to give up something great” would be expected from the head coach involved, the trade details actually tell us everything we have to know about what these teams see in both players.

And, it isn’t an apples to apples comparison. The reason why the Rams gave up Verse -- despite all that’s written above -- along with three high picks for a guy who commands Defensive Top-5 money in the league is simple: that’s the size of the gap between Garrett and Verse as players.

And that also includes the projection for what Cleveland and Los Angeles think Verse can become, at least in the short and medium term. Otherwise, why would Browns’ GM Andrew Berry insist on Verse being part of the package? And why would the Rams include Verse instead of offering someone else, or better picks, as part of the deal?

The truth of the matter is that the ways in which Garrett can affect the passing game, where sacks are critical but aren’t the only stat that matters, far exceeds the ways in which Verse -- with all the factors working for him like age and contract status -- can affect the passing game. And in the modern NFL, that supersedes everything.

Perhaps, a better phrase from McVay -- though he would never, ever say it -- would have been: “Sometimes you have to give up something great in order to get something greater.”

And whatever the Browns end up doing with those picks must always be accounted for, along with Verse, when balancing out what they got in the trade to what they paid.