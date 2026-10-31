Can the Browns Break the Losing Streak? A Look at the Numbers Ahead of Rivalry Matchup

After a historic 5-2 start to the season, the Cleveland Browns are once again looking to rewrite the history books this week.

Since their last win in 2003, the Cleveland Browns have not defeated the Steelers on the road in a regular season game. The last time they did it? Tim Couch led the Browns to a 33-13 win.

Let's look at the numbers to see if the Browns have a real chance to sweep their biggest rival.

Sixteen players on the Browns’ 53-man roster were not yet born the last time the Browns won a regular season game in Pittsburgh. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 26, 2026

Team Stats

The Browns, led by Deshaun Watson, currently have five game-winning drives through the first seven weeks of the NFL season. This number leads the league.

However, there are some glaring numbers that stick out. Pittsburgh may go after some of these gaps and expose the current AFC North leader.

Cleveland

Total Offensive Yards Per Game: 299.4 - 24th

Touchdowns: 13 - T-27th

Passing Yards Per Game: 192.7 - 24th

Rushing Yards Per Game: 106.7 - 19th

Sacks Allowed: 25 - 32nd

Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 318.1 - 13th

Team Sacks: 20 - 7th

Looking at the Steelers, their games have been won primarily by their defense getting stops, with their offense narrowly getting the job done.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) in the first half at Huntington Bank Field.k Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh

Total Offensive Yards Per Game: 323.7 - 20th

Touchdowns: 15 - T-22nd

Passing Yards Per Game: 217.6 - 20th

Rushing Yards Per Game: 106.1 - 20th

Sacks Allowed: 22 - T-30th

Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 303.7 - 6th

Team Sacks: 18 - 11th

#Browns Jared Verse responds to Cam Heyward’s comments saying that they are going to address his comments after the last Steelers game. Verse called the #Steelers dirty and that he can’t wait to see them again after their Thursday Night win. pic.twitter.com/ZCQK4ILUuM — Coop (The Real Justin Cooper) (@JJCoop25) October 29, 2026

How Each Team Can Win

Despite the historic losing streak, this may be the best chance the Browns have of getting their long sought after win.

If the Browns can come out early, find a consistant source of offense, and simply score, they can look to control the game with a lead.

However, Pittsburgh's defense is one of the NFL's best. Especially when playing divisional games at home, they will be one of the toughest units Cleveland will face all season.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Pittsburgh, they need to shut down Deshaun Watson and force him to turn the ball over.

The Biggest mistake teams have been making is letting Watson get comfortable. It isn't a coincidence that Watson is the best fourth-quarter quarterback in the NFL right now. Once he gets going, it is hard to stop him.

In the same breath, we have seen Watson get himself into holes many times before. That is why the first half will be a lot more important than people think.

The game will be decided between the Browns' offense and the Steelers' defense. On the opposite side, with Cleveland facing Aaron Rodgers, we pretty much already know what we are going to get.