Can the Browns Break the Losing Streak? A Look at the Numbers Ahead of Rivalry Matchup
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After a historic 5-2 start to the season, the Cleveland Browns are once again looking to rewrite the history books this week.
Since their last win in 2003, the Cleveland Browns have not defeated the Steelers on the road in a regular season game. The last time they did it? Tim Couch led the Browns to a 33-13 win.
Let's look at the numbers to see if the Browns have a real chance to sweep their biggest rival.
Team Stats
The Browns, led by Deshaun Watson, currently have five game-winning drives through the first seven weeks of the NFL season. This number leads the league.
However, there are some glaring numbers that stick out. Pittsburgh may go after some of these gaps and expose the current AFC North leader.
Cleveland
- Total Offensive Yards Per Game: 299.4 - 24th
- Touchdowns: 13 - T-27th
- Passing Yards Per Game: 192.7 - 24th
- Rushing Yards Per Game: 106.7 - 19th
- Sacks Allowed: 25 - 32nd
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 318.1 - 13th
- Team Sacks: 20 - 7th
Looking at the Steelers, their games have been won primarily by their defense getting stops, with their offense narrowly getting the job done.
Pittsburgh
- Total Offensive Yards Per Game: 323.7 - 20th
- Touchdowns: 15 - T-22nd
- Passing Yards Per Game: 217.6 - 20th
- Rushing Yards Per Game: 106.1 - 20th
- Sacks Allowed: 22 - T-30th
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 303.7 - 6th
- Team Sacks: 18 - 11th
How Each Team Can Win
Despite the historic losing streak, this may be the best chance the Browns have of getting their long sought after win.
If the Browns can come out early, find a consistant source of offense, and simply score, they can look to control the game with a lead.
However, Pittsburgh's defense is one of the NFL's best. Especially when playing divisional games at home, they will be one of the toughest units Cleveland will face all season.
For Pittsburgh, they need to shut down Deshaun Watson and force him to turn the ball over.
The Biggest mistake teams have been making is letting Watson get comfortable. It isn't a coincidence that Watson is the best fourth-quarter quarterback in the NFL right now. Once he gets going, it is hard to stop him.
In the same breath, we have seen Watson get himself into holes many times before. That is why the first half will be a lot more important than people think.
The game will be decided between the Browns' offense and the Steelers' defense. On the opposite side, with Cleveland facing Aaron Rodgers, we pretty much already know what we are going to get.
Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator. He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.