Browns vs. Steelers Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Pittsburgh Get Revenge in AFC North Battle?)

First place in the AFC North is on the line when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

Both teams sit at 5-2 through seven weeks, with the Browns on a two-game winning streak and the Steelers having won three in a row. Each squad stumbled a bit out of the gate, but has gotten on track in recent weeks.

The Steelers are looking for some revenge after losing 27-24 in Cleveland to open October.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup with a final score prediction.

Browns vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Browns +3.5 (-110)

Steelers -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Browns: +160

Steelers: -192

Total

39.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the Steelers -3.5 is now -110 after opening at -110. The total also hasn’t budged since opening at 39.5.

Browns vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

This is the first rematch of the 2026 season, with these two teams already having faced each other back in Week 4. Not only did the Browns win that game by a score of 27-24, but they also outgained the Steelers in that game, 6.0 yards per play to 5.6 yards per play.

Believe it or not, there's not much to separate these two teams. They both have below-average offenses, with the Steelers having the advantage in EPA, but the Browns outranking them in success rate. They're both top 10 in EPA and success rate defensively.

In what should be a close, defensive battle, I'll take the team getting more than a field goal worth of points.

Pick: Browns +3.5 (-106) via FanDuel

Both of these teams are 3-0 at home and 2-2 on the road this season. Pittsburgh has also had a distinct home-field advantage over the Browns. Cleveland’s only win in Pittsburgh since 2003 was a big one, a 48-37 victory in the AFC Wild Card Round in January 2021.

I am a bit wary about laying the -3.5 points, though. I’d consider buying it down to -2.5 (-150) or finding a way to parlay the Steelers with an alternate total UNDER to get the price down.

Final Score Prediction: Steelers 20, Browns 17

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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