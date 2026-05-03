Cleveland Browns Declined This Trade Offer From Dallas Cowboys During NFL Draft

One of the worst key secrets going into the 2026 NFL Draft was that Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry was open to trading back.

Once the Browns were on the clock at No. 6 overall, Berry executed a trade back with the Kansas City Chiefs to No. 9 overall, adding bonus third and fifth-round picks.

On the clock at No. 9 overall, the Browns fielded a trade offer from the Dallas Cowboys, a team that was linked to trading up with Cleveland before the pre-draft process. Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones called Berry and offered No. 12 overall and No. 20 overall plus another fifth-round pick for No. 9 and No. 24 overall.

The Cleveland Browns declined this trade from the Dallas Cowboys



No. 9 and No. 24 overall for



No. 12 and No. 20 overall plus a fifth-round draft pick. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 3, 2026

Berry wasn’t moved by that offer, and told Jones that it wasn’t enough for the Browns to agree to the trade. The Browns kept No. 9 overall and selected Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano. ESPN’s “The Pick Is In” showed Browns national scout Zach Ayers pitching Cleveland’s draft room on Fano, calling him the best tackle in the class.

Why did Berry trade out of No. 6 overall in the first place?

The Browns had three players on the board they were interested in at No. 6 overall: Fano, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.

By accepting Kansas City’s offer, Berry added draft capital while guaranteeing one of the top players still remaining on their draft board.

After the New Orleans Saints selected Tyson at No. 8 overall, it was increasingly clear that the Browns would be selecting an offensive lineman, which ended up being Fano.

The Browns traded the third-round pick (No. 74 overall) they received from the Chiefs to the New York Giants, who moved up for Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields. The Browns received Nos. 105, 145 and a 2027 fourth-round selection. Berry ended up using those picks to trade back up from No. 105 to get back into Day 2, selecting Florida left tackle Austin Barber.

But the Browns targeted Fano all along

Immediately after the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Fano drove to Berea for his official top 30 visit with the Browns.

This entire offseason, Berry and new head coach Todd Monken have chased versatility on their offensive line. There’s no denying that Fano was the most versatile option in this class.

The 6-foot-5 tackle was a freshman All-American at left tackle before sliding to the right side for his sophomore and junior seasons. In Cleveland, he’ll have the opportunity to prove himself as an organizational cornerstone as the long-term answer at left tackle.