Cleveland Browns Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents and Dates

The Cleveland Browns' 2026 schedule is just hours away from being released.

On Thursday, May 14, the order in which the Browns will be facing teams in the upcoming campaign will be released, with them not expected to have to travel overseas for international competition. While leaks may come throughout the day, the official release is not expected to come out until 7:30 p.m. EST on the team's website and social media platforms.

In an early teaser, the Browns were already confirmed to have the easiest strength of schedule. They rank 32nd in the league with an average opponent winning percentage of .429 from last season.

Before the full schedule is released, take a look at each team's strength of schedule for 2026. 👀



📺: NFL Schedule Release - Thursday at 8pm ET on ESPN/NFLN pic.twitter.com/eChBp3QMVa — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2026

This story will be updated As Cleveland's schedule and leaks are released:

Full 2026 Browns Regular Season Schedule

Will Be Updated When Released.

Full 2026 Browns Preseason Schedule

Will Be Updated When Released.

Who Are the Browns Facing?

The Browns have been confirmed to be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens twice, accounting for six of the 17 games played.

From there, the other 11 games will be played against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and New York Jets.

The outings against the Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, Texans, Colts, Falcons, Panthers and Raiders will be played at home, while outings against the Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Giants and Jets are played on the road.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) picks up a first down on his feet ahead of Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What TV Channels or Streaming Networks Will the Browns Be on in 2026?

Will Be Updated When Released.

Browns 2026 Roster Additions

Alongside overhauling the offensive line during the offseason, signing Teven Jenkins, Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, they also built up the defense. The Browns signed linebacker Quincy Williams and defensive tackle Kalia Davis, all while re-signing Tre Avery and D'Angelo Ross to add a bit of depth.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns were aggressive, adding a surplus of talent to the offense.

With the No. 9 pick, the team took offensive tackle Spencer Fano, before taking wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion with their next two selections. From there, they kept filling out different roster spots, drafting offensive tackle Austin Barber, center Parker Brailsford, tight ends Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan, and quarterback Taylen Green.

Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken, left, chats with quarterback Taylen Green between plays during the first day of rookie minicamp May 8, 2026, at Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alongside rounding out the offense, the Browns took two defensive players: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Justin Jefferson. Both are expected to make the final roster and end up playing a good chunk of time this season.

The Browns Look to Rebound From 2025 Struggles

Last season, the Cleveland Browns were one of the league's worst teams.

The offense was shaky all season long, sporting multiple different quarterbacks that each had their flaws. They finished the campaign with an overall record of 5-12, winning three games at home against the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. The team's only two wins on the road came against the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

If Cleveland is able to figure out a legitimate option at the quarterback position, which head coach Todd Monken is focused on doing, they should be able to respond well to last year's blunders.

Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel practice together at the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently, the battle seems to be between Deshaun Watson, who is returning from injury, and sophomore Shedeur Sanders. Both seem to be in a heated competition for the starting spot.

No matter how it goes, the City of Cleveland just wants to see ticks in the win column when all is said and done.