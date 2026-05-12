Ranking Every Browns Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

The early stages of the offseason are all about figuring out what the Cleveland Browns truly have in terms of talent, and who is a real candidate to make the roster.

Here is every position group ranked by the talent and the depth.

Defensive line

Key Contributors: Myles Garrett, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, Mason Graham, Mike Hall, Maliek Collins

When you have a guy like Garrett, that’s enough to give Cleveland one of the best defensive lines in the league.

Both Wright and McGuire would be quality starters on almost any team. Graham had a solid rookie season and should make a leap. The Browns also have plenty of rotational pieces on the line.

Defensive backs

Key Contributors: Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Emanuel McNeil-Warren, Myles Harden

The corners heavily lead this group. Ward is among the league’s best, and Campbell looked excellent after coming to Cleveland last year. The two pair perfectly with each other.

Delpit is a good downhill safety who can give solid coverage. Hickman is better in coverage. Both miss tackles too often. McNeil-Warren should be able to address that issue.

Running backs

Key Contributors: Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Rahiem Sanders

Judkins had a standout rookie season, but it ended in a nasty leg injury. If he proves he’s healthy and can handle a big workload, the group will rise.

Sampson is the explosive receiving back. He needs more reps than he got last year, and with Jerome Ford gone, he should get them.

Special teams

Key Contributors: Corey Bojorquez, Andre Szmyt, Rex Sunahara

Bojorquez has been reliable, despite outkicking his coverage at times. With better gunners, that problem will be solved. Szmyt came into his own last season and Sunahara didn’t miss a snap. The unit gave no reason to find replacements this offseason.

Offensive line

Key Contributors: Spencer Fano, Tytus Howard, Dawand Jones, Teven Jenkins, Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson, Luke Wypler, Austin Barber

Cleveland really put money and effort into the offensive line this offseason. They will have five new starters take the field, and even have much better depth to go with it.

Attention will be the rookie Fano, but Johnson has to be able to play up to his sizable contract too. On paper, this unit is significantly better, but only time will tell if they can really mesh.

Linebackers

Key Contributors: Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Justin Jefferson, Winston Reid

Out of the reigning rookie of the year in Schwesinger, the depth is pretty thin at linebacker. Williams is a former All-Pro, but had a rough season last year with the New York Jets.

Jefferson is a rookie who isn’t expected to contribute much and Reid is a career backup. Having a star keeps this group higher than some others, but one injury could send this group into free fall.

Wide receivers

Key Contributors: Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Cedric Tilman, Isaiah Bond

The receivers entered the offseason as the weakest group, but the addition of rookies Concepcion and Boston help balance it out.

Jeudy has had his ups-and-downs, but his hands remain an issue. Tilman has struggled to stay healthy and consistent. Bond has shown flashes, but hasn’t been a clear starter.

The group is much better and can rise throughout the season, but has too many unproven factors to consider.

Quarterbacks

Key Contributors: Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green

The most important position group in football happens to be the strangest for the Browns. You have Watson, who hasn’t lived up to his record-breaking contract and has even been unplayable at times, coming off a major leg injury.

Gabriel and Sanders each had struggles during their rookie years. Sanders at least had the advantage of keeping Cleveland in games more often and winning more, but still has come serious uncertainty about his play.

Then Cleveland adds another rookie to complicate things in Green, a freakish athlete who could change positions in the near future.

Tight ends

Key Contributors: Harold Fannin, Blake Whiteheart, Joe Royer, Carsen Ryan

Outside of Fannin, the depth gets weak fast. Fannin was a spectacular player in his rookie year, but as Cleveland looks to get more down field passing involved, Fannin should expect to see a more reasonable target load this season.

The rest of the depth pieces are solid blockers, but lack explosive play in the passing game. David Njoku’s absence will be noticed, and despite Fannin, expect the tight ends to all play a small possessive role.