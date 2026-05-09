Most Concerning Question Marks Browns Face with Rookie Spencer Fano

The Cleveland Browns made major moves in the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting several of this year’s top-ranked prospects as they build for the future.

At the top of their list of selections was Utah’s Spencer Fano, whom they ultimately acquired after trading down once they believed he would still be available.

Fano, who primarily played right tackle for the Utes during his three-year college career, is already viewed as a contender to start at left tackle for Cleveland right away in 2026.

With limited experience playing on a quarterback’s blindside, the question is whether this transition will be seamless, or if it will come with its own fair share of struggles for Fano.

Why the Browns moved Fano to the left side

Fano isn’t being moved to left tackle simply because he’s known to be highly versatile; he’s being shifted there because the Browns view him as their left tackle of the future.

Head coach Todd Monken said immediately after the pick that Fano projects as their starting left tackle, and general manager Andrew Berry echoed that sentiment. There is still plenty of time before the start of the season, but those are strong words from the top of the organization in Cleveland.

Even though Fano has extensive experience playing right tackle in college, he did make a handful of starts on the left side. Fano started 11 total games at left tackle during his three-year career at Utah and helped his case even more when he lined up at multiple positions during the pre-draft process.

Andrew Berry has expressed his “tackles are tackles” mindset before, and it comes into play again as he believes Fano’s abilities can translate to either side. The move also gives the Browns a clean five-man unit, with Dawand Jones likely moving back to the right side — his natural position — behind newly signed Tytus Howard.

All in all, this move to the left side helps every player on the offensive line outside of Fano settle into a more ideal role, one expected to translate well on the field come August.

What success or struggles could mean for Cleveland

If Spencer Fano emerges from training camp as the clear-cut starting left tackle and succeeds, it could completely change Cleveland’s offense moving forward. Struggles, however, could result in a stagnant offense, as protecting the blindside is incredibly important for the Browns.

Fano playing well will directly translate to how comfortable the Browns’ starting quarterback is, whether that be Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders. The quarterback would be able to trust his pass protection and possibly even set up deeper passing plays.

Not only would this create more time for deep throws, but it would also allow more receivers to stay in their routes instead of blocking. Too often, plays break down on the left side of the offensive line, but Fano could be the answer to those recent issues.

A few of Fano’s biggest strengths are his movement skills, along with his recovery ability and efficiency as a pass protector, which would help limit blindside pressure and give Todd Monken’s new system a chance to develop.

Offensive linemen typically rely on power with some agility, but when agility combines with natural strength and quickness, it won’t matter who lines up on defense if the tackle is already three steps ahead. That is where Fano comes into play.

The AFC North is no easy division, and Cleveland has lacked a true starting-caliber left tackle since the days of Joe Thomas. Fans have watched the left side struggle for years, often leaving the quarterback overwhelmed and vulnerable to sacks.

That directly leads to more turnovers and a more conservative offense, something the Browns have been forced into for multiple seasons. The Browns have the talent to be a more balanced offense, and the offensive line is expected to make that possible.

That is the most extreme case for Fano, but like most rookies, there will be occasional struggles that can be corrected. Fano has also shown he is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed in Cleveland.