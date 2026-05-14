Cleveland Browns Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

The Cleveland Browns schedule is finally here.

The Browns have known the opponents of their 2026 schedule, but now they know the exact order of games. Let’s take a look at the full schedule of confirmed games and everything else we know about each matchup before the team gets ready for their 2026 campaign.

Week 1: Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The Browns start their 2026 campaign against Travis Hunter, the player the team allowed the Jaguars to draft at No. 2 overall. Jacksonville will be at limited capacity in this game, as their stadium will be starting renovations.

Week 2: Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cleveland opens up their regular season with two road games in Florida. Week 2 features a revenge game against former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will have a chip on his shoulder in this matchup against his former offensive coordinator, Todd Monken.

Week 3: Carolina Panthers vs. Browns

Cleveland’s home opener won’t come until the last weekend of September when they face the Panthers, who made the NFL Playoffs last season. Even though the Browns were given the easiest strength of schedule, this is a challenging three games to start the season.

Week 4: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Browns (Thursday Night Football)

The Browns will stay home for the second-consecutive week, getting October started on Thursday Night Football against the Steelers in primetime. The Browns haven’t allowed the Steelers to win a game inside of Huntington Bank Field since 2021, and they’ll look to keep that streak alive in the first nationally televised game of the Monken era.

This is Cleveland’s only primetime game in 2026. The rest of the games are at 1:00 p.m.

Week 5: Browns @ New York Jets

The Jets are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this upcoming season, and the Browns will get an extended break after playing on Thursday night ahead of this matchup.

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens vs. Browns

In Week 6, Monken will host his former team in the Ravens. It’ll be the first matchup between Monken and new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter.

Week 7: Browns @ Tennessee Titans

The Browns will get another look at 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who defeated Cleveland in one of Tennessee’s only victories last season.

Week 8: Browns @ Steelers

Once the Steelers get back from their international game in Paris against the New Orleans Saints, they won’t get a bye week. Instead, they’ll host the Browns in an advantageous spot for Cleveland.

Week 9: Browns @ New Orleans Saints

This will be one of the most well-traveled road games from Browns fans on the schedule. It’s the furthest the team would have traveled since the opening pair of games in Florida. New Orleans will likely be starting Tyler Shough at quarterback, another 2025 NFL Draft passer.

Week 10: Houston Texans vs. Browns

It’s unclear if the Browns will start Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders to start the season. Regardless of who starts, there’s at least a chance that Watson will host his former team in this game. Park that narrative, these were the two top-ranked defenses last season.

Week 11: BYE WEEK

A perfectly timed bye week for the Browns.

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Browns

Coming out of their bye week, the Browns will have had an extra week to prepare for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders.

Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Browns

Feels a little late to get into the Battle of Ohio, but the Browns will host Zac Taylor in this matchup as the only coach who wasn’t fired in the division last year.

Week 14: Atlanta Falcons vs. Browns

Speaking of fired coaches, this is a game that Kevin Stefanski will likely have circled on his calendar. The former Browns head coach will downplay this matchup publicly, but this one means a little extra late in the season.

Week 15: Browns @ New York Giants

The coaching narratives don’t stop there, as Monken will face his former boss, John Harbaugh, for the first time as head coach. The Browns will also get a look at Jaxson Dart in this matchup, as long as he’s able to stay healthy.

Week 16: Browns @ Ravens

The AFC North games are packed late for the Browns, as half of their games after the bye week will be against divisional opponents.

Week 17: Indianapolis Colts vs. Browns

It could be advantageous for the Browns to be hosting a game in the middle of winter against the Colts, who play in a domed stadium.

Week 18: Browns @ Bengals

The Battle of Ohio 2.0 will round out the regular season for the Browns.