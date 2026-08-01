Cleveland Browns Second-Year Defender Has Been the Highlight of Training Camp

Browns training camp is underway as fans wait in anticipation to see who the franchise will name as starting quarterback. While the quarterback conversation dominates headlines, another player has been dominating on the field, turning the heads of his teammates and beat reporters alike.

That player is Mason Graham.

The Fifth Overall Pick

Mason Graham was the fifth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland acquired the fifth pick in the infamous Travis Hunter trade, which saw the Jaguars trade up to the No. 2 pick for the hybrid corner/wide receiver while giving the Browns a slew of draft capital in return.

While Graham does not play a premium position, playing defensive tackle, many viewed Graham as a “blue-chip” prospect. Graham, during his time in college at the University of Michigan, was dominant, totaling 9 sacks and 108 tackles during his career there.

Graham the Rookie

Graham then burst onto the scene during his rookie season for the Cleveland Browns. While the stats don’t completely jump off the page, Graham only totaled a half-sack and 49 tackles for the season; many attributed his interior disruption to Myles Garrett’s record-breaking 23-sack season.

on and off the stat sheet, Mason's been ballin



RT to vote | #ProBowlVote Mason Graham pic.twitter.com/5bfA8f3Hzf — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 2, 2025

2026 Training Camp

Mason Graham has continued his upward trajectory at training camp, even in the short time the team has been there. Graham was seen on Thursday, July 30, looking much leaner and faster than he did in 2025, which led to excitement from fans and media members alike:

A quick look at #Browns DT Mason Graham at training camp practice today. pic.twitter.com/rsextsFk1Q — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 30, 2026

While the clips are impressive, Graham’s teammates are also speaking out on how much he has grown and how high their expectations are for him. Reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger had this to say concerning Graham’s expectations and development:

#Browns LB Carson Schwesinger on DT Mason Graham:



"His stats don't show even close to how disruptive he was... The growth he's had, I think he's going to have even more disruption and make a whole lot of plays this year." pic.twitter.com/q9Vanv5ovR — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 31, 2026

The New Star

Mason Graham is going to have big shoes to fill in 2026 now that the Browns have traded Myles Garrett. Luckily for Mason, he has new running mate Jared Verse to help balance the pressure. The expectation for the Browns defense is that Graham, Verse and the rest of the front will help share the sacks and pressures that Myles Garrett once created on his own.

While Graham has his work cut out for him, the uptick in production would not be surprising. Graham has the physical ability to be a star in the NFL, hence his draft status despite not playing a premium position.

If Graham continues to show what he has at camp and lives up to his potential, the Myles Garrett-sized hole left in the Browns' defense will only continue to feel smaller.