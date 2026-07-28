The Browns Could Be One Year Away From Landing Players Like Vita Vea

On Monday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star defensive tackle Vita Vea requested a trade.

According to reports, the 31-year-old would prefer to play his ninth NFL season in California or for the Las Vegas Raiders.

One of those teams makes more sense for Vea than the Cleveland Browns, who retooled their defensive line after acquiring Jared Verse and three draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Myles Garrett. But even though the Browns aren’t a fit this offseason, they could be one year away from making these sort of flashes.

The Browns are one of the youngest rosters in the NFL following general manager Andrew Berry’s roster purge this offseason. Last year, the Browns had one of the most impactful rookie classes in the entire NFL. This year, all four of their top 100 selections are expected to make big contributions.

So, Vea isn’t a clean fit.

Not to mention, Cleveland’s defensive line is already in good shape. Even though defensive tackle Maliek Collins will open the season on the PUP list, there’s optimism that the 10-year veteran will be ready for Week 1. Even in his absence, former second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. is premier depth, and would be a fringe starting-caliber tackle on other rosters.

The Browns also have Mason Graham, who they selected No. 5 overall in 2025. Graham had a nice rookie year, and pushed through broken ribs at the end of his rookie season. That proves he could have an even bigger sophomore season. Verse and Alex Wright are a respectable-enough pass rushing duo, as two younger, bright players at the position.

So, why even bother?

Because Vea is an elite player. He’d be an upgrade on any defensive line. He’s the type of player that can raise the floor and ceiling of whichever defense lands him.

Even though the Browns are still rebuilding, this is the sort of move that could be one year away for Berry. Remember at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis when Cleveland’s general manager said the Browns are probably one more year away from being hyper aggressive in free agency? That hyper aggression will be able to kick in next offseason.

The hope for the Browns this year is pretty simple. Continue to build a winning culture under new head coach Todd Monken while developing the young talent on this roster. Regardless of how many games the Browns win or lose, they’ll be positioned to find a franchise quarterback in next year’s loaded draft class.

Deshaun Watson will finally be off of Cleveland’s books after this season. Even though Berry has mentioned that you can’t rule out extending Watson, that feels really unlikely as his full body of work since arriving in Cleveland in 2022 shows a very inconsistent player.

But a year from now, the Browns will have the cap space to chase high price tagged, talented veterans like Vea. If they have a rookie quarterback on the first year of his contract, they’d have the flexibility to part with some of that draft capital from the Garrett trade to secure really talented players and signal to their fanbase that they’re exiting the rebuilding process.

Cleveland fans hate to hear that there’s always next year. But next offseason, moves like this one become a lot more realistic.