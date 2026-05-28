Denzel Ward Explains His Absence at OTAs, Puts Browns' Newcomers on Notice

The Cleveland Browns have been going full throttle during the OTA phase of the offseason, albeit without a number of their most important players.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett has been a no-show so far, with social media posts popping up recently from Japan. Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward -- the second most important player on the Browns defense -- has also been absent from Berea, though he made it back in town to host his annual football camp on Wednesday night, according to Cleveland.com.

There, Ward opened up on why he hasn’t been with the team during Phase 3 of the voluntary offseason training program.

“I’ve just been training, working out”, responded Ward smiling wide, when asked why he hasn’t shown up to practice alongside his teammates. “I got a girlfriend, so I got to take her on some dates. No, I’ve just been working out, working my craft. Getting prepared for when I get back in there, and um, yeah, that’s it.”

#Browns CB Denzel Ward on Mike Rutenberg and why he hasn’t been at OTAs pic.twitter.com/FYqRp7Hd2I — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) May 27, 2026

Ward has been the subject of heavy trade or cut speculation dating back to last year, so naturally his absence from the voluntary OTA sessions might have been construed as something else.

For the 2026 season, Ward is slated to earn a $16.9 million base salary and carries an enormous $30.0 million cap hit. The Ohio State product recently helped create $2 million worth of cap space by the team by converting a $2.5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus and tacking on a void year to his contract.

However, according to the ninth-year defensive back, that’s not the case.

“No, you don’t have to read into it. It’s something people may want to read into it, but I’ve just been working my craft, working out, and getting ready..”

Denzel Ward reveals he's been in communication with Cleveland’s new DC

New head coach Todd Monken made waves a few days ago when he admitted he hasn’t met Garrett -- the team’s best player -- yet. However, incoming defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg did a good job dissipating some of those concerns by revealing today he has stayed in touch with Garrett, as well as Ward, something the cornerback himself confirmed.

“Yeah, I have, I have. We’ve been in constant communication during the offseason since he’s been there. Seems like a great guy, looking forward to getting in there with him and start working with him.”

The Browns are currently in their second block of OTA sessions, running from May 26 to May 28. The next and final one will go from June 2 to June 5.

Even if Ward doesn’t show up to any of those either, which is his prerogative, as they are voluntary, he is expected to make an appearance at the team’s mandatory minicamp, which will be held from June 9 to June 12.

Denzel Ward puts Browns’ newcomers on notice

Ward seemed very upbeat about what he’s seen up to this point from his teammates, admitting he’s been following the team from a distance.

“I still been checking them out, I’ve been on the iPad, seeing what those new guys been looking like, so I got something for them when I get there.”

As one of the most visible leaders on defense, Ward’s mere presence should give the Browns a boost whenever he rejoins the team. But, on a competitive level, facing off against one of the best cornerbacks in the league on a daily basis in practice will do wonders for rookie wideouts KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

There’s no doubt those matchups will be one of the summer attractions in Berea.