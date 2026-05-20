Todd Monken Explains Why He’s Open To Clean Slate for Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson made the throw of the day when he connected with rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston for a long touchdown on Tuesday at the team’s second voluntary OTA session.

Much has been made about Watson’s quarterback competition against Shedeur Sanders, who was actually the first man up in the team’s 11-on-11 session. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Monken and Watson have hit it off.

After Tuesday’s practice, Monken had plenty of praise for his veteran quarterback.

“I’m all for a clean slate,” Monken said. “I think it’s really cool that he still has an opportunity with a change to showcase his ability and show where he’s at. I’m all for it.”

Watson’s last full season came all the way back in 2020, when he was a member of the Houston Texans. Since then, he voluntarily sat out a season, was suspended 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy and suffered a broken shoulder and two ruptured Achilles tendons.

Yet still, in his final year of the monstrous five-year, $230 million contract, Watson has an opportunity to compete to become Cleveland’s starting quarterback.

“He’s made plenty of money, he’s had plenty of success, and he’s had disappointment in his career,” Monken said. “A number of things he couldn’t control from an injury standpoint, but to come back and want to battle, want to further his career and change the narrative, I think it’s really cool.”

Todd Monken on Deshaun Watson:



“I’m all for a clean slate.” pic.twitter.com/6dA1elWeww — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 20, 2026

Watson led the league in passing in 2020. But last year ended without seeing the 30-year-old quarterback for another full season. Monken is giving him an opportunity to find redemption, but he’s been impressed with the growth of his other quarterbacks, too.

What about Shedeur Sanders?

“I think Shedeur has come miles in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts,” Monken said. “I think he's really, really come a long way.”

Tuesday’s practice session wasn’t exactly a banner day for quarterbacks. Sanders threw a tipped ball interception to new Browns cornerback Myles Harden. Dillon Gabriel was intercepted by undrafted free agent cornerback Michael Coats Jr.

Despite his praise for the progression of Watson and Sanders this offseason, Monken called it “an embarrassment” to have interceptions thrown in a 7-on-7 period without any pass rush.

Monken has previously stated that he’d like to have Cleveland’s starting quarterback announced by the end of mandatory veteran minicamp, which is scheduled to run from June 9-11. While many have viewed that as a soft deadline for this year’s quarterback competition, on Tuesday, the 60-year-old head coach stated that he’d like to have every position sorted by the end of the spring, but they’ll be set by Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.