Deshaun Watson vs Shedeur Sanders: Here's When Browns Will Announce Their Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns got their first preseason look at Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders against the Chicago Bears on Saturday.



Watson started the first half, Sanders played the third quarter and Dillon Gabriel played the fourth quarter against the Bears. Even though it feels like Watson has a lead in this quarterback competition, Sanders will have an opportunity to start Cleveland’s next preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Although the Browns have been alternating reps with Watson and Sanders, the 30-year-old veteran has received more first-team reps in recent weeks. When Watson is working with the second-string, Gabriel doesn’t rotate in.

But, when will the Browns finally announce their starting quarterback?

Even though it’s frustrating for fans, an announcement from the Browns on who will start Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars doesn’t seem like it’s coming anytime soon. According to SI’s Albert Breer, Cleveland’s quarterback announcement is likely at least a week away.

The Browns want to watch this competition play out for another week. This week, Monken’s staff is generating scenarios and situations that will test each quarterback. Thursday’s joint practice against the Bills will be a big day. And then Sanders will start on Saturday against the Bills, even though not many other starters will be suiting up.

“After that, a decision will likely be made and the staff will start to tailor the offense to the starting quarterback—it’d look different for one than the other—and use the third preseason game to ramp up the offense in that direction for the Sept. 14 opener,” Breer reported.

Just because the Browns finalize a decision after Week 2 of the preseason doesn’t mean they’ll owe an announcement publicly. Instead, they could just shift reps at practice and prepare whichever quarterback they’ll be starting Week 1 for the preseason finale, which sounds like it’ll be a dress rehearsal for the starting offense.

Cleveland’s first preseason game wasn’t very helpful in identifying the starting quarterback.

Watson was decent, completing 11-of-15 passes for 126 yards in his first start in 22 months. But a strip-sack resulted in a turnover, and despite a positive quarterback rating, Watson didn’t attempt a pass further than 10 yards down the field.

Sanders and Gabriel each threw interceptions in the second half, giving the Browns a turnover from all three of their quarterbacks played.

Against the Bills, the Browns will need a much cleaner week. They’re still focusing on pre-snap operation issues, which resulted in a few penalties during the first week of the preseason. The quarterback competition is certainly taking shape, but it sounds like we’re another full week away from finding out an actual winner.