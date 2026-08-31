Dillon Gabriel’s Injury Delays This Browns Quarterback Decision

Just as fast as Dillon Gabriel made the Browns have to debate his roster spot, he landed on the injured reserve to delay the decision.

The Browns were considering keeping four quarterbacks on the roster, without having a single one inspire an effective offense. Gabriel hurt his back on a third-down run last Thursday night and arrived on the injured reserve list prior to Sunday’s roster cutdown deadline.

Todd Monken does not believe that the injury is significant. Gabriel is eligible to come off of the injured reserve list after the Browns week four game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gabriel’s wife went to social media to post “To all the people who have reached out concerned for Dillon: Yes, Dillon hurt his back. Yes, he is on IR. Yes, he will be fine. And yes, he is on the Browns."

He is expected to make a return when he is eligible to come off the injured reserve. Still, the setback complicates an already crowded quarterback room.

How will backup QB work?

Backup quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Taylen Green will split scout team reps the next two weeks, per Monken. Sanders is slotted to be the backup quarterback to Deshuan Watson come the opening weekend and Green can be used as an emergency third-string quarterback. Green showed last Thursday that he can gain yards in a hurry with his feet, but his passing confirmed his red flags coming out of college.

Should Green be designated as the team’s third-string emergency quarterback on game days while Gabriel is out, then he will only be eligible to contribute should Watson and Sanders have to leave the game with an injury. He would not be able to handle goal-line packages or any trick plays.

When Gabriel returns from injury, the Browns will have to decide which player to keep as the third-string emergency quarterback and which player will have to take a roster spot or go on waivers. Green provides a bigger ceiling than Gabriel, when Gabriel has a higher floor. The Browns can keep all four quarterbacks if they use a roster spot on Green to be able to use him on game days; however, that would take a spot away from another positional group on the roster.

The Browns have four weeks to make the decision due to Gabriel’s timely injury. The Browns play their first two games at home and could use that time to see if Watson magically has anything left in the tank. Should Watson underperform in those two games, then Sanders can start and Green back him up in the next two games. The Browns put themselves in an uncomfortable position with their quarterbacks, but the Gabriel injury delayed the decision they will have to make.