Why the Browns Kept All Four Quarterbacks on Their Initial 53-Man Roster

The initial 53-man roster is set for the Cleveland Browns, who didn't have to release a quarterback.

Even though the long-term plan at quarterback is up in the air, the Browns will keep all four heading into the 2026 campaign.

Third-string quarterback Dillon Gabriel was placed on Cleveland’s injured reserve after hurting his back in the preseason finale against the New England Patriots. That’ll keep the second-year quarterback on the shelf for at least four weeks, which will take the Browns through their primetime matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gabriel’s IR designation is the perfect excuse for Browns general manager Andrew Berry to keep all four quarterbacks, since he won’t take up a roster spot until he’s healthy enough to be activated.

Let’s take a look at why the Browns made the decision to keep all four of these QBs.

Deshaun Watson

The Browns are starting Watson, even though the fans hate him and there’s not much to gain from it. But he’s in the final year of his disastrous $230 million contract, and there will hopefully be a light at the end of the tunnel once he’s released in the spring.

Watson will undoubtedly be on a short leash. Cleveland opens their 2026 season with back-to-back road games. If the Browns are 0-2, it’s not hard to imagine the reception Watson will receive from the crowd at Huntington Bank Field for the home opener against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

Watson’s performance will be under a microscope in the early weeks of Cleveland’s season.

Shedeur Sanders

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) acknowledges fans after the game between the Browns and the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 24-year-old lost the quarterback competition against Watson and assumed his role as Cleveland’s backup after a strong preseason showing against the Buffalo Bills.

Sanders didn’t play in Cleveland’s preseason finale against the Patriots, which was fascinating, because he lost the competition partly due to lack of experience. Could the Browns be shopping him? It’s possible, as Berry always listens to offers on his quarterbacks. But consider it wildly unlikely for Sanders to be traded, especially since Gabriel will miss at least the first four games.

The Browns should be preparing Sanders, as it’s probable that they will need him sooner than later.

Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel’s fate for the first four games on Cleveland’s schedule is already determined, as he’ll be sidelined with a back injury.

He’ll be eligible to return after the first week of October ahead of Cleveland’s Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. At that point, there’s no telling how this quarterback situation will have played out, or if there will be a spot for the 25-year-old.

Taylen Green

Green was never going anywhere, especially after his thrilling performance running the ball against the Patriots in his lone preseason action.

A rival AFC North team was planning on selecting Green on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft before the Browns selected the 6-foot-6 quarterback from Arkansas. His athleticism is off the charts, but the Browns will focus on his refinement as a passer.