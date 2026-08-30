Browns’ Initial 53-Man Roster Is Set: Biggest Takeaways From Every Position

The Cleveland Browns initial 53-man roster is set.

It’s not the finalized roster, as the team will certainly make adjustments, even in the following days as players are released from 31 other teams around the NFL.

Let’s take a look at each initial position group on this first roster with a few key takeaways along the way.

Quarterbacks: Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Taylen Green

Former third-round pick Dillon Gabriel has been designated to the injury reserve with a back issue and will miss Cleveland’s first four games. That’s how Browns general Andrew Berry was able to keep all four of these quarterbacks.

We’ll see how this position group looks after the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. That’s when Gabriel will be eligible to return.

Green was never going anywhere. The Browns love his athletic upside, and other teams in the AFC North had serious interest in the 6-foot-6 developmental player from Arkansas.

Running backs: Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders, Michael Burton (FB)

No surprises here, as Sanders locked up RB3 with an impressive finish to training camp. Browns head coach Todd Monken gets his wish with a fullback, as Burton will give the Browns a veteran option.

Wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Tylan Wallace, Malachi Corley

Preseason fan favorite Luke Floriea was released on Sunday, but could wind up on Cleveland’s practice squad. The Mentor High School and Kent State alumni couldn’t find a roster spot as Wallace and Corley made bigger contributions on special teams. Gage Larvadain is another notable release here that could return to the practice squad.

Corley and Wallace can both contribute to the offense as a receiver and special teams as returners, which was likely the deciding factor here.

Tight ends: Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart, Carsen Ryan

No surprises here, either. Fifth-round rookie Joe Royer missed all of training camp with personal issues, and the Browns placed him on the non-football injury reserve list. Similar to Gabriel, he must miss the first four games before rejoining the roster.

Offensive line: Spencer Fano, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Tytus Howard, Austin Barber, Parker Brailsford, Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler, Zak Zinter

KT Leveston was the odd man out in Cleveland’s offensive line shuffle, as he struggled last season as a starting tackle and then had a really bad preseason.

This grouping makes sense, as the depth pieces like Jones, Wypler and Zinter are all versatile enough to play multiple positions on the line.

Defensive line: Jared Verse, Mason Graham, Maliek Collins, Isaiah McGuire, Derek Barnett, Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington, Julian Okwara, Kalia Davis

Undrafted free agent EDGE Logan Fano will be a prime candidate for the practice squad after being released on Sunday. The Browns also had to cut Khordae Sydnor who had a nice preseason.

Without Alex Wright for the season, this is a thinner group than the Browns were anticipating.

Linebacker: Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Winston Reid, Justin Jefferson, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

The surprise here is that Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson was released as a popular player and special teams contributor heading into his third season.

But Reid, Jefferson and Mascarenas-Arnold will all be special teams contributors.

Defensive backs: Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Mekhi Blackmon, Myles Harden, Donovan McMillon, Daniel Thomas, Michael Coats Jr.

Another thin position group, the Browns decided to keep five cornerbacks and five safeties.

At corner, Ward and Campbell will start on the boundaries with Harden as the nickelback. However, defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg is known for three safety looks, which will get McNeil-Warren on the field. Blackman is quality depth, and Coats Jr. is the only undrafted free agent to make the initial 53-man roster.

Thomas is a key special teamer and was always likely to make this team.

Special teams: Andre Szmyt, Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara

No surprises in what will hopefully be an improved unit.