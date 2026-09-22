Does Watson Finally Look Like the QB the Browns Expected.. Or Was It A Fluke?

Week 2 was a whirlwind for many NFL fans; the big story in the league is the injuries to young QBs like Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart, and Caleb Williams, all happening simultaneously.

But down in Tampa Bay, a 31-year-old in the last year of his contract had his best game in over two years; that, of course, is Deshaun Watson. Watson helped lead the Browns to a 23-19 win over the Buccaneers and former Brown Baker Mayfield, and completely outperformed Baker in the process.

Watson finished the game 24/30 for 238 yards and two touchdowns; it’s the first time Watson has thrown multiple touchdowns in one game since September 22nd, 2024. Watson's first touchdown pass to Denzel Boston was a nice one: he fit the ball between a defensive back and a linebacker about 20 yards downfield, and Boston refused to go down.

The second touchdown was more of a good play run by Todd Monken as Blake Whiteheart sprung wide open across the middle of the field and was untouched into the end zone.

The question is, how long is this going to last? Watson has made it a habit of making good play only last one or two games.

In 2022, Watson was suspended for half the season, but came back and did not play well until Week 17, when he threw three touchdowns in a win against the Commanders. In 2023, Watson played solid football against the Titans and Cardinals, but got injured vs. Baltimore. When he returned in 2024, he was abysmal, averaging under 170 passing yards a game, leading Cleveland to a 1-5 record before tearing his Achilles.

Week 1 looked similar to the play we’d seen in the past for him, but he made a great throw to Boston, in garbage time, of course. His performance in Week 2 looked like something that could be sustained, throwing with anticipation and timing, giving his guys chances to make plays on the ball.

The Buccaneers' defense isn’t exactly world beaters either, as in 2025 they were around the middle of the pack in yards allowed per game and points allowed per game; their pass defense was in the bottom 10 of the league, as they were one of six teams last season to allow over 4,000 passing yards as a defense.

Week 3 will be against another team who haven't exactly locked down this season, as the Carolina Panthers come into town. Carolina gave up 59 to the Bears in Week 1, before they got the epitome of a bye week in Atlanta. The real pressure Watson will face is from the fans in the stands, but winning is always good medicine

I think most Browns fans agree they are not sold on Watson yet, but if he can continue this level of play for a four-game stretch, or do it against some good defenses, that is when Cleveland might have a QB.