Baker Mayfield Details Mindset Heading into Week 2 Meeting Against Browns

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to travel to Tampa Bay this Sunday to take on their former quarterback, Baker Mayfield, and the Buccaneers in a week two showdown.

This matchup has so many storylines tied to it as is, but recent comments from Mayfield regarding his mindset heading into this game unravel a new layer to this big game.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield on having the #Browns circled on the calendar:



"Anytime there's history between a franchise, coaching staff, anybody, you want to come out on the winning side...spent four years there...started my career there, lot of ups and downs." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 16, 2026

Mayfield said, “(I) spent four years there…started my career there, lots of ups and downs.”

“Anytime there’s history between a franchise, coaching staff, anybody, you want to come out on the winning side,” Mayfield shared. His comments are about as upfront and mature as it can get, showing that his growth in the league as an ultimate competitor can coexist with Mayfield the person.

It’s undeniable that Mayfield has had this game circled on his calendar for a while now, but at the end of the day, it’s just another game regardless of how badly he probably wants to beat his former team.

Mayfield and the Browns have a detailed history, which should make both sides hungry for a win

One of, if not the biggest storyline heading into this game isn’t solely based on the two sides’ history, but also the fact that the Browns’ current starter is who replaced Mayfield in 2022.

The Browns felt that they wanted an ‘adult’ in the quarterback room as their starter, and Mayfield was still learning the ways of the NFL while growing up himself during his time in Cleveland. That led to the ultimate Mayfield and Deshaun Watson trade, and the rest is history.

Now, the two quarterbacks will finally have a chance to go head-to-head since the two were traded from their original teams, and the winner will surely have a bit more bragging rights than before.

There isn’t much for Cleveland to brag about when it comes to Watson, as he’s only appeared in 20 games since being acquired by the Browns in 2022. Mayfield has since gone on to win two division titles in Tampa Bay and recently signed a three-year extension with the franchise.

Tampa Bay seems content with Mayfield as their ‘adult’ quarterback, and it’s likely he could have been that for the Browns had they done the right thing and shut him down in 2021 to have his required shoulder surgery.

Mayfield will also be going up against his former offensive coordinator from his time in Cleveland, that being Todd Monken, who has since returned to the Browns as their head coach. Mayfield had some interesting comments about their history as well.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield on #Browns HC Todd Monken:



"My year with Todd wasn't the best year for the Browns in 2019. We were kinda all over the place. Todd's obviously an aggressive playcaller, wants to spread the ball out...obviously known him for years so we'll see what happens." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 16, 2026

"My year with Todd wasn't the best year for the Browns in 2019. We were kind of all over the place," Mayfield shared. "Todd's obviously an aggressive play caller, wants to spread the ball out...obviously known him for years so we'll see what happens."

This undoubtedly adds another layer to their week two meeting, as Mayfield will battle not only his former team, but also his former coordinator.

Regardless, Mayfield will have his chance to stick it to the man, that being Jimmy Haslam, this Sunday when the two sides meet on the field. Mayfield will also have his chance to add a little bit of insult to injury if he can find a way to outplay Watson.

The winless Browns and the winless Buccaneers will kick off from Raymond James Stadium this Sunday at 1:00 p.m., and it will surely be a popular game on the NFL slate for week two.