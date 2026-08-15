Every Browns Player Who Helped Their Roster Chances During Preseason Opener

The Cleveland Browns played their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

The preseason is a good way to evaluate the back end of the roster and which players have a spot on the regular-season roster.

After one preseason game the below players made their case to make the 2026 regular-season roster.

Defensive End, Khordae Sydnor

Fourth-string defensive end Khordae Sydnor split the middle of the offensive line and had a forceful sack to end the Bears drive before the half. They had to settle for a 51 yard field goal. Sydnor got plenty of playing time due to the injuries on the defensive line and he was near the quarterback multiple other times. Sydnor came out of Vanderbilt where he had 13 tackles and four sacks last season. He came to the Browns as an undrafted free agent.

Defensive End, Julian Okwara

Defensive end Julian Okwara earned a sack against ex-Brown Jedrick Wills. Okwara beat Wills off of the edge while keeping one arm free. A strong hand threw down quarterback Tyson Bagent for a nine-yard loss. On another play in the second half, he got his arms around the quarterback for a would-be sack, but could not finish the play. He would be the fourth defensive end. Okwara was a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019. He last played in 2024 for the Arizona Cardinals where he had18 tackles and one sack.

Linebacker, Winston Reid

Reid is competing for a backup linebacker role. He was all over the field against Chicago, accumulating six tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses in the first half. Reid last played in 2024 for the Browns where he started three games and had a season total of 23 tackles and two pass defenses. He was playing fast and fluid and was a standout for the Browns defense.

Cornerback, Michael Coats Jr.

The Browns have a competition for the backup outside cornerback behind standouts Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell. The depth at outside cornerback is thin and the third string outside corner should get plenty of playing time throughout the season.

Michael Coats Jr. recorded an interception off of Bagent. Coats Jr. read the tight end’s break in zone coverage and quickly moved in on the ball to step in front and pick it off, setting up a two minute drill for the Browns offense. Coats Jr. missed the rest of the game with an ankle injury. He is an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia.

Safety, Christopher Edmonds

Edmonds is a third-string strong safety. He had six tackles (all solo) and one tackle for a loss. Edmonds struggled in coverage, giving up some big throws, including a touchdown. If Edmonds wishes to make the team, he will have to improve his coverage skills while keeping the tenacity that lead to six solo tackles. Edmonds played for the Browns last year and was involved in seven tackles.

The Browns moved the ball offensively in the first quarter, but it was from players that are going to make the roster and start the regular season.

After that, the offense went stagnant and did not have a back-of-the-end-roster player that stood out. Receiver Luke Floriea had a 35-yard catch from Shedeur Sanders. The coverage broke down and Floriea was wide open. The Browns did not score on that drive. The offensive players will look to standout in the next preseason game next Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.