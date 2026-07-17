Every Player on Roster Bubble for Cleveland Browns: Who's In, Who's Out

When the Cleveland Browns open training camp at the end of July, several players will be competing for roster spots. Despite the significant roster turnover over the past two seasons, there aren't many available positions, as many of the new players are draft picks.

The new Browns coaching staff will have a handful of huge decisions to make about players this summer, and here are a few who could be in or out this training camp.

Who's in?

Guard-Zak Zinter

The Browns drafted Zinter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. So far, he hasn't shown anything that would give Cleveland confidence that he can be a starter in the league. The Browns selected Zinter with the intention of having him eventually replace either Wyatt Teller or Joel Bitonio, both of whom are now gone, and it seems Zinter won't be stepping into either role. Cleveland signed guards Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, and it has re-signed Teven Jenkins, all of whom will be ahead of Zinter on the depth chart when camp opens up.

Since Zinter is only heading into his third NFL season, the Browns will likely give him one more chance this season before they decide to move on.

Wide Receiver-Malachi Corley

Corley stepped into a nice role with the Browns last season after the Jets released him after training camp. Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski used him in many ways, lining him up in the backfield and sending him in pass-catching opportunities. Corley's stats don't jump off the screen, as he only had 79 receiving yards and 127 rushing yards in 13 games last season, but he does seem like a gadget-type player that new head coach Todd Monken would like to have around.

Center- Luke Wypler

Wypler started five games at center last season after Ethan Pocic tore his Achilles. However, Wypler did get hurt at the end of the season, and there hasn't been much information about that injury. Since Wypler has starting experience at center, the Browns might keep him on the roster to start or to back up Elgton Jenkins if he is the starting center.

Since Wypler only has one more year left on his contract, it wouldn't hurt to keep him around for a season. The Browns did draft Alabama center Parker Brailsford in Day 3 of this year's draft, but he might need a season to learn the NFL before getting thrown into action.

Who's Out?

Quarterback- Dillon Gabriel

When the Browns selected Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft, it appeared to be a decision made in support of Stefanski's coaching strategy. Now that Stefanski is no longer with the team, it seems Gabriel's time in Cleveland may be coming to an end.

The Browns already have Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders competing for the starting quarterback position. Additionally, they drafted Arkansas backup Taylen Green in the sixth round in April.

Most teams don't take four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and Gabriel is the odd man out in this case.

Offensive Tackle- KT Leveston

Cleveland traded a late-round pick for Leveston in the early part of last season since it desperately needed help on the offensive line.

Leveston tried hard and held his own, but he's not an NFL-caliber offensive lineman. The Browns have added several offensive linemen this offseason, including their first-round pick, Spencer Fano, and their third-round pick, Austin Barber, as well as Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans. There don’t seem to be many roster spots available for Leveston, especially considering that Dawand Jones, who started a few games at left tackle last season before getting hurt, is also in the mix.