Everything Browns Fans Need to Know From Minicamp: Roster Battles, Rookie Performance, Quotes and Notes

Voluntary OTAs are in the books for the Cleveland Browns.

It’s been a wild spring, featuring a quarterback competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade to the Los Angeles Rams and another rookie class looking to make a major impact.

Mandatory veteran minicamp is almost here for the Browns. From June 9-11, new head coach Todd Monken will get his full team on the field for the first time this season. After this week, the team gets a few weeks off before returning to Berea for training camp in mid-July.

Here’s everything you need to know about 2026 mandatory Browns minicamp.

Roster battles

The quarterback competition between Sanders and Watson will come into view this week. Monken has stated that in a perfect world, he’d love to have Cleveland’s offensive line and starting QB set by the end of minicamp. However, the first-time head coach said on Wednesday that he’s not sure the team will be ready for that quite yet.

"I'm not sure we'll be there yet,” Monken said about the quarterbacks on Wednesday. “I'm just not... Every day I kind of lean one way or the other."

It feels like Sanders has caught up to Watson, and an impressive three days for the 24-year-old quarterback could work wonders towards earning the starting job.

“Shedeur has really come on,” Monken said Wednesday. “I thought he had a really good day today.”

Don’t sleep on the competition to be Cleveland’s fifth offensive line starter. Monken said he feels good about four out of the five positions belonging to Spencer Fano, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Tytus Howard. But who will be the fifth starter?

If rookie center Parker Brailsford could progress quickly, that would allow Jenkins to start at guard. Luke Wypler is another option at center as he progresses through rehabbing the knee injury suffered in last season’s finale. If Elgton Jenkins were to start at center, Teven Jenkins would likely play right guard.

Rookies to watch

Tuesday’s OTA session was Fano’s first time working with the starting offensive line unit. Expect him to retain that spot for an important three days of minicamp.

Wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston could receive a fair share of targets. They’ve both looked the part throughout rookie minicamp and OTAs, but lining up against Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell will be fun matchups.

It’ll also be fascinating to see how new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg uses Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with both Ronnie Hickman and Grant Delpit in Berea. Expect Brailsford to compete at center and former Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber to get plenty of work with the second team.

Other Browns Minicamp Notes

UDFA defensive end Logan Fano has a great chance to make this team following Garrett’s trade to the Rams. Last year, the Browns rostered 10 defensive linemen, which should make enough room for Fano to join his brother as rookies. UDFA Michael Coats Jr. had an interception off of Watson in seven-on-seven on Wednesday. He was a coveted player following the draft that should also be watched carefully.

Mandatory minicamps in the NFL do not allow live contact or pads. This means that even though Monken will have his full team on the field for the first time, it could be difficult to judge how much progress is really being made.