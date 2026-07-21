Browns Depth Chart Entering Training Camp: Who's Starting, Who's Fighting for Their Job

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of competitions throughout their depth chart as training camp nears.

Similar to last season, rookies and young players will play a big role on this Browns team because general manager Andrew Berry flipped much of the roster, injecting young talent at many core positions.

Let’s take a look at the starting positions that are already locked up, and the players who will be fighting for their job in training camp.

Quarterback: Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders

Watson and Sanders are bringing their quarterback competition into July, as Todd Monken was unable to identify a starter by the end of mandatory veteran minicamp. Although reports indicated that Watson had an inside edge coming into the offseason, Sanders came on strong during the spring.

Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green aren’t likely to factor into this competition. It’s unlikely the Browns will keep all four quarterbacks on their active roster, so it’s worth monitoring how the entire room shakes out.

Running backs: Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson

Judkins and Sampson have to feel great about making this roster after impressive rookie seasons and Berry not adding much to this position group.

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is currently in line to be the team’s third running back, but it’ll be interesting to see how Monken and Berry construct the final 53-man roster after signing fullback Michael Burton in free agency.

Tight ends: Harold Fannin Jr., Joe Royer

After a stellar rookie campaign where Fannin Jr. led the Browns in receptions, the 22-year-old tight end is the definition of a lock to make this roster.

The Browns drafted Cincinnati TE Joe Royer in Round 5 and BYU TE Carsen Ryan in Round 7, which could complicate a path for free agent signing Jack Stoll to make the roster, even though the veteran is the best blocking tight end in the room. Blake Whiteheart, who was with the Browns last season, is also fighting for a spot.

Wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston

Last year’s undrafted free agent breakout Isaiah Bond should also be considered a lock to make this roster.

That leaves room for only two more wide receivers. Cedric Tillman, Gage Larvadain, Luke Floriea and Jamari Thrash will be competing against Tylan Wallace, who the team added in free agency.

Offensive line: Spencer Fano, Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson

With Fano and Howard projected to start at right and left tackle, the Browns only need clarity on the interior of their offensive line. Johnson is a lock to start at a guard position. Will Jenkins start at guard or center? That’s a big question to follow throughout camp.

Cleveland’s fifth offensive line starter is up in the air. If Elgton Jenkins starts at center, Teven Jenkins is a prime candidate to start at guard. If Parker Brailsford wins the starting center job as a rookie, Elgton Jenkins would play guard with Teven Jenkins as depth.

Third-round tackle Austin Barber is also a lock to make the roster.

That leaves three or four roster spots remaining for tackle depth like Dawand Jones or interior depth pieces like Zak Zinter. The Browns were using KT Leveston at guard during spring practices following a dreadful seven starts last season at tackle last year.

Defensive linemen: Jared Verse, Alex Wright, Maliek Collins, Mason Graham

Even after trading Myles Garrett, new Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has been given a talented defensive line. Defensive end Isaiah McGuire and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. should also be treated as roster locks, as both provide premium rotational depth.

That leaves four roster spots open on Cleveland’s defensive line.

There’s a real path for UDFA EDGE Logan Fano to make the roster, and Julian Okwara flashed as a pass rusher with the Browns last season, as did undrafted free agent Adin Huntington, who made an impact at defensive tackle.

Linebackers: Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams

The starting linebackers in Cleveland are locked up, and rookie Justin Jefferson should also be considered a lock. Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson showed flashes during his rookie campaign before missing all of last season with a torn bicep.

Winston Reid could have an inside edge on Easton Mascarenas-Arnold or Edefuan Ulofoshio competing for that final position.

Safeties: Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Rutenberg is known to deploy safety-heavy packages, so it’s likely the Browns will carry two more than Delpit, Hickman and McNeil-Warren.

Free agent signing Daniel Thomas can contribute on special teams. That leaves Christopher Edmonds and Donovan McMillon fighting for a spot.

Cornerbacks: Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell

Myles Bryant and Myles Harden will be competing to claim Cleveland’s starting nickelback position.

Tre Avery, D’Angelo Ross and Dom Jones will be competing for depth positions in the secondary.