Everything We've Learned About Browns Backup QB Battle So Far

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is through the middle of their second week in training camp.

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders have each had strong days, and both showed some inconsistencies along the way. Of the more consistent quarterbacks has been 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.

On Monday, Browns head coach Todd Monken left the door open for Gabriel to see an uptick in reps during camp sessions if strong play continued. Even though Taylen Green was Cleveland’s sixth round draft selection this season, Gabriel is making a strong push.

On Wednesday, Gabriel said that he didn’t feel disrespected that he wasn’t included in the two-man competition between Watson and Sanders. Realistically, he probably doesn’t play into Cleveland’s starting quarterback plans, barring something catastrophic. But he has been getting more attention, as his 60-year-old head coach said he'll get more opportunities with promising days.

But right now, Gabriel stacking good days benefits everyone.

Perhaps it could put some pressure on Watson and Sanders. On Wednesday, Watson had one of his best practices since joining the Browns in 2022. Sanders has been sharp all camp, but hasn’t pulled away from the veteran in this competition.

The Browns play preseason football next weekend, and they’ll need all of their quarterbacks. Remember last season, Sanders had to start Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers without getting many reps during practice with the first-team offense.

Monken has stated that both Watson and Sanders are likely to see preseason action as the coaching staff gathers as much information as possible throughout this competition. But the “starters” typically only play up to one quarter of action in the preseason – at most, a half.

So that means Gabriel will need to be ready to go to handle some significant preseason snaps, especially as the Browns evaluate other positions on their offense. Monken is still identifying Cleveland’s fifth offensive line starter, and they still have two wide receiver spots open behind Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Isaiah Bond. Gabriel playing well in the preseason will help the Browns with these evaluations.

But don’t discount Green, who should see some action as well this preseason, especially late in games.

The raw, athletic 6-foot-6 quarterback has shown a strong arm and ample escapability during his very limited action with the Browns so far. Monken reportedly loves athletic quarterbacks that can thrive out of structure, and Green could actually be the player that fits that mold the strongest.

Earlier this offseason, sources told Browns On SI that a rival AFC North team was planning on drafting Green on Day 3 if the Arkansas quarterback made it to their draft positioning. The Browns scooped him with the first pick of the sixth round. Releasing him and exposing him to waivers could be risky. Even though it’s just a developmental quarterback, teams should be sensitive about giving division rivals any upperhand.

Don’t expect Gabriel or Green to contend for the starting quarterback job. But the backup competition has been every bit as intriguing, and it’ll be fascinating to see how the Browns make this room work.